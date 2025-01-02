Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Louisville punter says he opted out of Sun Bowl because of unpaid NIL money

Jan 2, 2025, 2:11 PM

Sun Bowl UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals punter...

Lousiville's Rae'mon Mosby breaks up a pass to UW Huskies WR Jeremiah Hunter in the 2024 Sun Bowl. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

(Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville punter Brady Hodges said he opted out of the Sun Bowl against the UW Huskies this week because the Cardinals’ NIL collective did not pay money promised to him in September.

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss

Hodges posted on social media during Tuesday’s game against Washington in El Paso, Texas, that he had not been with the team since Dec. 10.

“I graduated on December 13th and had every intention on being with the team had they held up their end of the deal,” Hodges wrote. He did not disclose how much money he is owed.

Dan Furman, president of 502Circle, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Hodges was Louisville’s primary punter and holder for two seasons. Redshirt freshman Carter Schwartz took over those duties in the Cardinals’ 35-34 Sun Bowl win. Schwartz averaged 43.7 yards on six punts, with two downed at the Washington 3-yard line and another at the Huskies 16.

Matthew Sluka, starting quarterback for the UNLV football team, left the Rebels after three games in September because he was never paid a $100,000 NIL deal. Former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, now playing at Georgia, sued Gators coach Billy Napier last year over an unpaid $13 million NIL deal. Several Tulsa players claim they were never paid thousands in NIL commitments made by former coach Kevin Wilson.

UW Huskies Football Survey: Fan thoughts on Fisch, state of CFB

UW Huskies

Sun Bowl UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals punter...

The Associated Press

Louisville punter says he opted out of Sun Bowl because of unpaid NIL money

Louisville punter Brady Hodges said he opted out of the Sun Bowl against the UW Huskies this week because the Cardinals’ NIL collective did not pay money promised to him in September.

4 seconds ago

UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals Sun Bowl 2-point conversion 2024...

John Erfort

Huskies’ dramatic comeback falls just short in Sun Bowl loss to Louisville

The UW Huskies rallied late, but Louisville knocked down a 2-point conversion pass in the closing seconds to hold on 35-34 in the Sun Bowl.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams TD Sun Bowl Louisville Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss

Here's what stood out as the UW Huskies' dramatic comeback bid fell just short in a 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl.

2 days ago

Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons Bobby Wagner...

Paul Newberry

Atlanta Falcons in good hands at QB with Michael Penix Jr.

Two games into the Michael Penix Jr. era, it’s clear that the Atlanta Falcons are in good hands at the quarterback position.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Sun Bowl Louisville Jeff Brohm...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies in Sun Bowl: Louisville pushes on after key players opt out

Harrison Bailey is expected to start at quarterback for Louisville in the Sun Bowl against the UW Huskies, which means there won’t be a final trip to Texas for Tyler Shough before he pursues an NFL career.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Jimmy Rogers coach...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

The WSU Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, while UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has been adding to his staff. Brock Huard weighs in.

3 days ago

Louisville punter says he opted out of Sun Bowl because of unpaid NIL money