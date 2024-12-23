AP Top 25: Gonzaga drops despite wins in 2 games last week

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ schedule last week did no favors when it came to the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

The Zags dropped one spot to No. 14 in Monday’s top 25 despite winning in convincing fashion in their two contests over the last week. Gonzaga blew out Nicholls (7-5) in Spokane last Wednesday 102-73, then put away Bucknell (4-8) on Saturday 86-65 in another home game. The Bulldogs had slow starts in each of those games, however, which likely impacted the confidence of voters after they had lost to both No. 10 Kentucky and No. 11 UConn in their two previous contests.

If Gonzaga can win its next game, however, it will be in line to make a move back toward the top 10. On Saturday, the Zags will travel to Los Angeles to face No. 22 UCLA (10-2) in a 1 p.m. game that will be televised nationally on FOX. Gonzaga and UCLA have had a healthy rivalry throughout this century that most recently includes Zags wins on dramatic late shots over the Bruins in a 2021 national semifinal and the 2023 Sweet 16.

Atop this week’s AP poll are again Tennessee and Auburn, which is fitting as they are two of the SEC’s nation-leading 10 teams that made it into the top 25.

RISING

San Diego State had the biggest jump among last week’s ranked teams, rising three spots to No. 20, while No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 18 Michigan State all climbed two spots. In all, 11 teams rose at least one spot this week.

SLIDING

While Kentucky took the week’s biggest tumble, No. 21 Purdue and No. 22 UCLA also slid multiple spots. The Boilermakers fell five places after a lopsided loss to Auburn, while the Bruins fell four spots after blowing a 16-point lead and falling by two against an unranked North Carolina team that opened the year at No. 9.

No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Gonzaga also slid one spot to round out the downward movers.

STATUS QUO



Five teams held their positions from last week, starting with the Volunteers, Tigers and Cyclones at the top. Two-time reigning national champion UConn (No. 11) and Houston (No. 15) also stayed in place.

WELCOME



No. 24 Illinois and No. 25 Baylor joined Mississippi State and Arkansas as the week’s new arrivals and poll returnees.

The Bears were the highest ranked of that group this year, opening the year at No. 8 and spending five weeks in the poll. The Razorbacks started at No. 16 and spent four weeks in the poll, while the Bulldogs and Illini have each had a pair of one-week stints in November and December.

FAREWELL (FOR NOW)

Memphis (No. 21), Dayton (No. 22), Michigan (No. 24) and Clemson (No. 25) fell out of the poll to make room for the new teams.

CONFERENCE WATCH



While the SEC gobbled up spots, the AP Top 25 featured teams from a total of only seven leagues.

The Big Ten — headlined by ninth-ranked new league member Oregon — had five teams to join the Big 12 for second behind the SEC, while the Big East was the only other league with at least two ranked teams.

The Atlantic Coast, West Coast and Mountain West conferences each had one ranked team.

