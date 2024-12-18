Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Ullmark makes 30 saves, Ottawa Senators beat Seattle Kraken 3-0

Dec 17, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 11:52 pm

Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark stops a shot by Seattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and the Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight game with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Ottawa Senators 3, Seattle Kraken 0: Box score

Shane Pinto broke the scoreless tie 8:02 into the second period, and Noah Gregor scored a few minutes later to put the Senators ahead for good.

Tim Stutzle made it a three-goal game at 4:18 the third period when he snuck one past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord for his 11th goal of the season and first since Nov. 30.

Daccord finished the night with 24 saves.

It was the fifth time this season the Kraken have been shutout.

Takeaways

Ottawa Senators: Ottawa’s offense has been on a hot streak of late and has scored three or more goals in every game of its current four-game winning streak, which has brought the team from a below .500 record to 16-13-2 on the season.

Seattle Kraken: Home ice hasn’t translated to much success for the Kraken lately, who have lost five of their past six home games dating back to Nov. 27.

Key moment

Stutzle’s third-period goal put the game out of reach for the Kraken, who simply couldn’t find any offense on Tuesday. A two-goal comeback might have been doable, but a three-goal deficit meant a Senators victory was all but assured.

Key stat

Ullmark posted his third shutout of the season and hasn’t allowed more than one goal in five of his past six games.

Up next

The Kraken will kick off a four-game trip at Chicago on Thursday, the same day the Senators visit Calgary.

Ullmark makes 30 saves, Ottawa Senators beat Seattle Kraken 3-0