Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars QB John Mateer to enter transfer portal, per reports

Dec 16, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

WSU Cougars John Mateer...

John Mateer of the WSU Cougars before the Apple Cup on Sept. 14, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

WSU Cougars quarterback John Mateer is expected to enter the transfer portal per multiple reports, with Cougars coach Jake Dickert saying Monday that Mateer told him the night before that he would enter the transfer portal, according to Sydney Berger of KXLY in Spokane.

UW Huskies, WSU Cougars bowl games set — details here

The news should come as no surprise, especially after the departure of WSU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the SEC two weeks ago for the same job with Oklahoma, which amped up speculation that Mateer would follow to the Sooners.

Mateer took over the QB duties at Washington State this year following Cam Ward’s transfer to Miami, and the Texas native was a standout as a redshirt sophomore. He is 16th in the country with 3,139 passing yards and tied for fifth with 29 passing touchdowns, which is countered by just seven interceptions. Mateer is a dual threat, having also run for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

With an average of 330 yards of total offense per game, Mateer ranks fifth in the country, and his 44 total touchdowns is first.

Cougfan.com, which covers WSU athletics, reported Monday that an “unnamed SEC school” has offered Mateer an NIL deal worth roughly $3 million. Cougfan added that is “three times higher than the package WSU is believed to have presented Mateer.”

Dickert confirmed Monday that WSU had an NIL offer of over a $1 million for Mateer, per Berger.

Cougfan also reports that a screenshot of a message from Mateer to his Washington State teammates that made its way to social media is authentic. That message indicated that Mateer will not play in the Cougars’ Holiday Bowl matchup against the No. 22 Syracuse Orange on Friday, Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Mateer has been at WSU since 2022.

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert removes his defensive coordinator

WSU

WSU Cougars basketball general...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars lose leading scorer before rivalry game at UW Huskies

When the 9-2 WSU Cougars come to Seattle to play the UW Huskies on Wednesday night, they'll be without Cedric Coward, whose season is over.

2 hours ago

WSU Cougars John Mateer...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars QB John Mateer to enter transfer portal, per reports

WSU Cougars quarterback John Mateer is expected to enter the transfer portal per multiple reports Monday morning, including by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

4 hours ago

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

The Associated Press

Cougars beat Missouri State 91-78 for third straight win

Isaiah Watts and Dane Erikstrup each had 20 points and LeJuan Watts added 17 more for the 9-2 WSU Cougars.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Kris Hutson UW Huskies Ephesians Prysock 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: 3 positives about bowl matchups for Huskies, Cougars

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard discusses three benefits about the bowl games and matchups for the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars.

7 days ago

UW Huskies bowl Jonah Coleman...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies, WSU Cougars bowl games set — details here

The WSU Cougars and UW Huskies know who and where they'll be playing in their bowl games later this month and announcements on Sunday.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

LeJuan Watts scores 20, Cougars take down Boise State 74-69

Dane Erikstrup added 14 points and the WSU Cougars jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first half of a nonconference win.

9 days ago

WSU Cougars QB John Mateer to enter transfer portal, per reports