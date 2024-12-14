AL West Check-In: A’s make another move to bolster pitching staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics added another option for their refurbished rotation on Saturday, acquiring Jeffrey Springs in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The A’s got Springs and fellow left-hander Jacob Lopez from Tampa Bay for right-handers Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, infielder Will Simpson and a competitive balance pick in the 2025 amateur draft.

The 32-year-old Springs had Tommy John surgery on April 24, 2023. He returned to Tampa Bay in July and went 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA in seven starts before he was shut down in September because of elbow fatigue.

Springs had his best season with the Rays in 2022, going 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games, including 25 starts. He also had 144 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings.

The addition of Springs is another notable move for the A’s ahead of their first season in West Sacramento. They are planning to play at Sutter Health Park for the next three years before they hope to move into a new stadium in Las Vegas.

The A’s finalized a $67 million, three-year contract with veteran right-hander Luis Severino this month.

The A’s went 69-93 and fourth in the AL West this year, and then left Oakland after 57 seasons.

Lopez, 26, appeared in four major league games this year, finishing with no record and a 5.23 ERA. He made his big league debut in August 2023.

