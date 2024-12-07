Close
Meier’s third-period goal hands Kraken 3-2 loss against Devils

Dec 6, 2024, 7:16 PM

BY EVERETT MERRILL


The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Friday night.

New Jersey Devils 3, Seattle Kraken 2: Box Score

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist in his 500th career game, Luke Hughes scored his first goal of the season and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom had 17 saves as New Jersey won for the sixth time in eight games.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in six games. Philipp Grubauer had a season-high 34 saves.

Meier put the Devils ahead on a rebound 53 seconds into the third with his ninth goal of the season and 200th of his career.

Burakovsky got the Kraken on the scoreboard first midway through the first period. He has 10 goals and 13 points in 22 career games against the Devils.

Luke Hughes tied it a little more than 2 minutes later.

Wright put the Kraken back ahead with a power-play goal 3:41 into the second, but Bratt tied it again at 8:03 with his 13th.

Takeaways

Devils: Jack Hughes continued his hot streak and has 10th points in his last four games. Hughes (11 goals, 24 assists) and Bratt (12 goals, 25 assists) have combined for 72 points.

Kraken: Seattle has dropped six of its last nine games.

Key moment

The Devils killed off a Seattle power play midway through the third period, allowing just one shot on goal during the advantage.

Key stat

Bratt became the fifth player in Devils franchise history to record multiple points in his 500th career game, joining Zach Parise, Jason Arnott, Scott Niedermayer and Patrik Sundstrom.

Up Next

Kraken visit the New York Rangers on Sunday to finish a four-game trip, and Devils host Colorado.

Seattle Kraken fall 3-2 to New Jersey Devils...

