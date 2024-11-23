Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken captain to miss at least three months after surgery

Nov 22, 2024, 6:26 PM

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken goes down with an injury during a Nov. 14, 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken are set to be without their team captain for an extended period.

Seattle Kraken reacquire former player in deal with Canucks

Forward Jordan Eberle will miss at least the next three months after undergoing successful surgery on his pelvis, the team announced Friday.

The 34-year-old Eberle was injured in the second period of the Kraken’s Nov. 14 game against the Chicago Blackhawks when he got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and slammed into the boards.

Eberle, an original member of the Kraken in his fourth season with the team, was named the franchise’s second-ever team captain during the 2024-25 season opener.

In 17 games this season, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native has 11 points with six goals, five assists and three multi-point games. He’s missed the past three contests.

Eberle was an All-Star during his first season with Seattle, the first and only selection of his 15-year NHL career.

This will be the first time Eberle misses extended time as a member of the Kraken. He missed just seven total games during his first three seasons, including playing all 82 when Seattle reached its first Stanley Cup Playoffs during the 2022-23 campaign.

The loss of Eberle figures to be a tough blow for the Kraken, who are coming of a 5-1-0 homestand that pushed the team to .500 after a slow start.

Seattle entered Friday tied for fifth place in the Pacific Division at 10-9-1 with 21 points.

