SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reacquired forward Daniel Sprong on Friday in a trade with their cross-border rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, sending future considerations back in return for the well-traveled forward.

Sprong, 27, had just three points and averaged under 12 minutes of ice time in nine games with Vancouver. He spent the end of the 2021-22 season and all of 2022-23 with Seattle before playing last year with Detroit. Sprong had 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 76 games with Detroit last season.

The Kraken are looking for an offensive spark after losing nine of their first 14 games. Sprong had his best NHL season with them, setting career highs with 21 goals and 46 points and matching his best assist total with 25 while helping the franchise to its first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sprong has also previously suited up for Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Washington since making his debut in the league in 2015. He has 165 points in 366 regular-season and playoff games.

