Late goal by LA Galaxy sinks Sounders in MLS Western final

Nov 30, 2024, 9:35 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm

Seattle Sounders Nouhou Tolo LA Galaxy Gabriel Pec...

Gabriel Pec of Los Angeles Galaxy and Nouhou Tolo of Seattle Sounders on Nov. 30, 2024. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in the 86th minute and the LA Galaxy advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time since 2014 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 0: Match detail

The Galaxy will host the New York Red Bulls in next Saturday’s MLS Cup final. The Red Bulls became the first No. 7 seed to play for the title with a 1-0 victory over Orlando City in the Eastern Conference final.

It will be the sixth MLS Cup appearance for the Galaxy, who have won their previous five appearances. The Red Bulls are making their second trip after losing to the Columbus Crew in 2008.

Joveljic’s goal was set up when the Galaxy intercepted the pass near the sideline. Mark Delgado got the ball and passed to Riqui Puig, who fed it to Joveljic at the top of the box. Joveljic then beat Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei with a shot to the near left post.

John McCarthy made four saves for his eighth shutout this season across all competitions.

Frei also stopped four shots. The Galaxy had a 13-8 advantage in shots.

The Galaxy were the second seed in the Western Conference after not making the playoffs last year. They beat Colorado in two games in the first round and defeated Minnesota 6-2 last Sunday.

The Galaxy and Red Bulls did not face each other during the regular season.

