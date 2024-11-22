SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup had a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers and the WSU Cougars made 16 from beyond the arc in a 96-81 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday.

WSU Cougars 96, EWU Eagles 81: Box Score

Erikstrup was 8-of-14 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Cougars (5-1). Cedric Coward added 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Watts shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with a career-best 22 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Dane Erikstrup with his first 20-point game as a Coug! He buries the triple and becomes the first 20-point scorer tonight.#GoCougs | 📺 SWX pic.twitter.com/gzX9c6VmMH — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) November 22, 2024

Nic McClain led the Eagles (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Andrew Cook added 20 points for Eastern Washington. Sebastian Hartmann scored 16 points.

The Cougars were 16 of 30 from the arc while the Eagles were only 3 of 19.

Washington State took the lead with 11:51 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 51-36 at halftime, with Coward scoring 15 points. Washington State extended its lead to 61-38 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

