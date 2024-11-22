Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU sinks 16 3-pointers en route to 96-81 win over EWU

Nov 21, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:49 pm

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

Isaiah Watts of the WSU Cougars grabs a rebound in a 2024 game. (David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup had a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers and the WSU Cougars made 16 from beyond the arc in a 96-81 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday.

WSU Cougars 96, EWU Eagles 81: Box Score

Erikstrup was 8-of-14 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Cougars (5-1). Cedric Coward added 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Watts shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with a career-best 22 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Nic McClain led the Eagles (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Andrew Cook added 20 points for Eastern Washington. Sebastian Hartmann scored 16 points.

The Cougars were 16 of 30 from the arc while the Eagles were only 3 of 19.

Washington State took the lead with 11:51 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 51-36 at halftime, with Coward scoring 15 points. Washington State extended its lead to 61-38 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

Preview: No. 25 WSU Cougars hope to regroup vs Pac-2 rival Oregon St

WSU

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

The Associated Press

WSU sinks 16 3-pointers en route to 96-81 win over EWU

Dane Erikstrup had a career-high 24 points and Cedric Coward added 22 in the WSU Cougars' victory over the EWU Eagles.

1 hour ago

WSU Cougars QB John Mateer Texas Tech 2024...

The Associated Press

Preview: No. 25 WSU Cougars hope to regroup vs Pac-2 rival Oregon St

The WSU Cougars head into their Pac-2 rivalry game against Oregon State coming off a disappointing loss to New Mexico that ended their longshot hopes for a CFP spot.

11 hours ago

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

The Associated Press

Coward leads WSU Cougars to 83-69 win over Northern Colorado

Cedric Coward scored 30 points and Dane Erikstrup added 14 as the WSU Cougars rolled to a non-conference win.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

Top 25: Did WSU Cougars stay in poll after shocking loss?

The WSU Cougars' hopes of crashing the CFP are gone, but are they still ranked in the top 25 in this week's AP poll? Details here.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars New Mexico Devon Dampier 2024...

Glen Rosales

New Mexico stuns No. 19 WSU Cougars 38-35 with final-minute TD

New Mexico scored a go-ahead touchdown with 21 seconds left to beat the WSU Cougars 38-35 and dash their slim College Football Playoff hopes.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts men's basketball hoops WCC...

The Associated Press

Iowa surges ahead with late run to beat WSU Cougars 76-66

Nate Calmese scored 27 points, but the Iowa Hawkeyes pulled away with a late 8-0 run to hand the WSU Cougars a 76-66 loss.

6 days ago

WSU sinks 16 3-pointers en route to 96-81 win over EWU