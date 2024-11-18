Great Osobor leads UW Huskies past UMass Lowell 74-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and finished with a career-high 18 rebounds Sunday night to help the UW Huskies beat UMass Lowell 74-69 in the first meeting between the programs.

Tyree Ihenacho, freshman Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris had 12 points apiece for Washington (3-1) and Luis Kortright scored 10. Harris added seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks. The sophomore transfer from Portland has 12 of his 13 blocks this season in the past three games.

Yuri Covington scored 19 points and Quinton Mincey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for UML (2-2). Cam Morris III also scored 13 points and Max Brooks added 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

DJ Davis hit a 3-pointer and Osobor scored four points before Kortright made a layup to cap a 9-2 spurt that gave the Huskies a 69-60 lead with 3:37 to play. Covington converted a three-point play to make it a four-point game with 24 seconds left but Kortright made 1-of-2 free throws before Osobor threw down a dunk to make it 74-67 with 4 seconds remaining.

Morris scored six points in an 11-4 spurt that gave UML a two-point lead with 11:11 to play. Luis Kortright answered with a layup before Diallo — a McDonalds All-American out of nearby Curtis High School in Tacoma — made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to make it 49-48 about a minute later and the Huskies never again trailed.

