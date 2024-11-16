Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

No. 4 Gonzaga unleashes 30-2 run, routs UMass Lowell 113-54

Nov 16, 2024, 1:00 AM

Gonzaga Khalif Battle Zags Bulldogs...

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle secures a rebound against Arizona State on Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HENRY KRUEGER


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 21 points, including 4 for 4 on 3-point attempts, and No. 4 Gonzaga cruised to a 113-54 victory over UMass Lowell on Friday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 113, UMass Lowell River Hawks 54: Box score

Nolan Hickman added 14 points and shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range for the Zags (3-0), who are undefeated after three games for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Braden Huff and Ryan Nembhard had 13 apiece and Dusty Stromer and Graham Ike each had 11.

The River Hawks (2-1) were led by Quinton Mincey with 10 points.

The Zags jumped to a 21-7 lead with the help of an 11-0 run in the first five minutes. Hickman and Battle combined for 22 first-half points and Gonzaga went into halftime ahead 49-27.

Battle made a pair of 3-pointers on Gonzaga’s first two possessions after the break. The Zags expanded their lead up to 40 points before the midway point of the half.

Takeaways

UMass Lowell: In their first loss of the season, the River Hawks shot 3 of 15 from beyond the arc and had 25 turnovers. UMass Lowell shot 16 for 35 from deep and turned the ball over 22 times in its first two games.

Gonzaga: In his first game off the bench since Jan. 11 of last season, Ben Gregg contributed seven points and 10 rebounds. Gregg’s production helped Gonzaga’s bench outscore UMass Lowell’s second unit 48-12.

Key moment

The Zags went on a 30-2 run midway through the second half that included a fast-break dunk and a transition 3-pointer from Battle on consecutive possessions. Gonzaga’s scoring run pushed its lead to 50 points with more than seven minutes remaining.

Key stat

Gonzaga had 16 steals and seven blocks, and scored 32 points off turnovers.

Up next

UMass Lowell: Visits Washington on Sunday.

Gonzaga: Visits San Diego State on Monday before returning home to host Long Beach State on Wednesday.

AP Top 25: Gonzaga makes a move after impressive start

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Khalif Battle Zags Bulldogs...

Henry Krueger

No. 4 Gonzaga unleashes 30-2 run, routs UMass Lowell 113-54

Khalif Battle led six Zags in double figures as No. 4 Gonzaga rattled off a 30-2 run and steamrolled UMass Lowell 113-54.

3 seconds ago

Gonzaga Zags Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Gonzaga makes a move after impressive start

After Gonzaga dominated Baylor to open the season and held off Arizona State, they made a move in the new AP top 25 men's basketball poll.

4 days ago

Gonzaga Khalif Battle Zags Bulldogs...

Cam McCann

Huff, Battle help No. 6 Gonzaga hold off feisty ASU 88-80

Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench, Khalif Battle added 19 all in the second half, and No. 6 Gonzaga hung on for an 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

5 days ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike Bulldogs Zags Baylor Bears...

Henry Krueger

No. 6 Gonzaga rips No. 8 Baylor 101-63 in statement-making debut

Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike had 15 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat No. 8 Baylor 101-63 at Spokane Arena on Friday night in the teams’ season-opener.

11 days ago

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Preview: No. 6 Zags loaded up and looking for elusive title

National championship or bust seems to be the tenor from sixth-ranked Gonzaga, who bring back nearly all the key pieces from last season’s team.

20 days ago

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

Mark Anderson

Mark Few expects Zags to remain elite no matter the conference

As far as coach Mark Few is concerned, Gonzaga basketball would continue to be Gonzaga basketball even if the Bulldogs went the independent route.

23 days ago

No. 4 Gonzaga unleashes 30-2 run, routs UMass Lowell 113-54