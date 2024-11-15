After 18 years and many memorable calls, Seattle Mariners play-by-play voice Dave Sims is heading back to the East Coast to become the voice of the New York Yankees.

The long-expected move became official on Thursday. Sims, a Philadelphia native and former sportswriter and broadcaster in New York, emerged as a top candidate to replace legendary Yankees voice John Sterling during this past season.

Sims, 71, posted a goodbye message on X to Mariners fans and the Pacific Northwest early Thursday evening. Here’s what he had to say:

“Hi everybody, I’m Dave Sims. By now you’ve probably heard the news – I’m coming home to New York. I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the great Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being a part of your culture. I really enjoyed it, and I wish everybody in Seattle and the great Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners. And go Yankees.”

A message to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DLcIzzOqdr — Dave Sims (@davesims_) November 15, 2024

