SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners PxP voice Dave Sims releases goodbye message

Nov 15, 2024, 10:24 AM

Former Seattle Mariners PxP voice Dave Sims...

Dave Sims attends The Players Alliance Game Changers Celebration in 2023. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Players Alliance)

(Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Players Alliance)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

After 18 years and many memorable calls, Seattle Mariners play-by-play voice Dave Sims is heading back to the East Coast to become the voice of the New York Yankees.

Drayer: The legacy Dave Sims leaves with Seattle Mariners

The long-expected move became official on Thursday. Sims, a Philadelphia native and former sportswriter and broadcaster in New York, emerged as a top candidate to replace legendary Yankees voice John Sterling during this past season.

Sims, 71, posted a goodbye message on X to Mariners fans and the Pacific Northwest early Thursday evening. Here’s what he had to say:

“Hi everybody, I’m Dave Sims. By now you’ve probably heard the news – I’m coming home to New York. I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the great Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being a part of your culture. I really enjoyed it, and I wish everybody in Seattle and the great Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners. And go Yankees.”

Mariners PxP voice Dave Sims releases goodbye message