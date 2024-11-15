Close
WSU

Preview: WSU looks to improve playoff chances against New Mexico

Nov 15, 2024, 7:59 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

WSU Cougars Kyle Williams San Diego State...

WSU Cougars WR Kyle Williams advances the ball against San Diego State in a 2024 game. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 19 WSU COUGARS (8-1, No. 18 CFP) at NEW MEXICO (4-6)

Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1
Radio: 770 AM and Seattle Sports app in Seattle area (pregame starts at 4:30 p.m.)
Series record: WSU 2-0.

What’s at stake?

For Washington State, nothing less than a possible berth in the 12-team college playoffs. Since what’s left of the Pac-12 has no championship game and there is no automatic berth in the playoffs, the Cougars have to make their statement with loud wins on the field. New Mexico is holding out hopes for a bowl bid and needs to win its final two games to make that happen in coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first season. The Lobos have not been to a bowl since 2016.

WSU Cougars-New Mexico Lobos key matchup

Washington State runs its offense through quarterback John Mateer, who is having a special season and should be salivating about facing the New Mexico defense. He’s among the nation’s leaders in virtually every statistical category. The New Mexico defense, while improving, has not faced a player like him and has struggled overall, allowing 477.2 yards a game and almost five touchdowns per game. The Lobos have been allowing 249.1 yards through the air and 8.28 yards per attempt.

Players to watch

WSU receiver Kyle Williams has 42 catches for 691 yards and is averaging 16.5 yards per catch. He leads the team with eight touchdown receptions and is a constant threat to bust a long one.

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier has been lighting up the stat box with 902 yards rushing, 2,418 yards passing and 24 total touchdowns.

Facts & figures

New Mexico has not played a ranked team since 2021, has not played a ranked team at home since 2018 and has not beaten a ranked team since 2003. … Williams has a catch in all 46 games he has played and is coming off a three-TD performance in a 49-28 win over Utah State. … Washington State back Wayshawn Parker has nine carries of 20 or more yards, the most of any freshman. … Dampier has had four games this season with more than 100 yards passing and 100 rushing. No other quarterback in school history has done it more than three times in a career. … Lobos linebacker Randolph Kpai had 15 tackles in the last game, a 21-16 win over San Diego State. For good measure, he also broke up two passes. … Mateer is the only quarterback with at least 20 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs.

