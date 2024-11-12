The Seattle Seahawks come out of their bye week with one of their most important games next on the schedule.

Seattle Seahawks are in a rebuild, whether they call it that or not

The Seahawks look to keep themselves in the picture in the NFC West and avoid falling two games under .500 on Sunday when they travel to face the rival San Francisco 49ers.

It’s already evident Seattle is making changes coming off its bye, as the team released starting linebacker and leading tackler Tyrel Dodson on Monday.

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard thinks the team has another change coming, but on the offensive side of the ball. Huard explained why he thinks the team will run more of its offense from under center rather than out of the shotgun during Blue 88 on Tuesday on Brock and Salk.

The first two reasons have to do with the talent the Seahawks will be facing this weekend.

“No. 1, when you sit in that shotgun, (pass rusher) Nick Bosa knows exactly where you are,” Huard said. “No. 2, when you have Fred Warner as a middle linebacker (on the other side) and you have tendencies behind your shotgun run game, there’s only so many things you can do out of that (and) you make life easier on that guy and you do not want to do that because he’s one of the best in the game.”

According to a report from The Athletic, the Seahawks were using the shotgun at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL at 80.4% heading into their bye week.

“I think that will change over the second half of the season,” Huard said. “It’s too much because when you get in the shotgun … it limits the amount of volume (of plays) and especially your run and play-action.”

Huard also believes that switch will be part of first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb realizing the adjustments needed to succeed at the NFL level.

“I think Ryan Grubb is learning about the guys and the resources and the coaches upon coaches upon coaches that study you and figure out every one of your tendencies,” Huard said. “You gotta do a little bit more variants. I do expect more under center.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player in this story.

