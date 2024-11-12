Close
WSU Cougars handle Idaho 90-67, move to 3-0

Nov 12, 2024, 9:11 AM

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 18 points as the WSU Cougars beat Idaho 90-67 on Monday night.

WSU Cougars 90, Idaho Vandals 67: Box score

Calmese added three steals for the Cougars (3-0). LeJuan Watts had a double-double with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Dane Erikstrup had 14 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Vandals (1-2) were led by Isaiah Brickner, who recorded 13 points. Julius Mims added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Idaho. Tyler Mrus also put up seven points.

Washington State took the lead with 5:29 left in the first half and never looked back. Erikstrup led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 38-31 at the break. Calmese scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Washington State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Idaho by 16 points in the second half.

The Cougars continue play on Friday in the Quad City Showdown when they take on Iowa (2-0) at the at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

WSU Cougars handle Idaho 90-67, move to 3-0