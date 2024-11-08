Close
Mariners’ top prospect earns another accolade

Nov 8, 2024, 2:04 PM | Updated: 4:17 pm

Prospect Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners' 2023 No. 22 overall draft pick, at T-Mobile Park.

BY ZAC HERETH


Top Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson is being recognized for his stellar play in the Arizona Fall League (AFL).

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher among MLB’s early arbitration qualifiers

Emerson, a 19-year-old infielder selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, was named to the 2024 AFL Fall Stars Game, an All-Star game comprised of American League and National League minor leaguers who participated in the AFL. However, Emerson is among seven players who were selected but will not be participating in the game.

The 18th annual Fall Stars Game takes place 5 p.m. Saturday at Sloan Park in Tempe, Arizona. It will air live on MLB Network and stream on MLB.com.

Emerson is the top-ranked prospect in the Mariners’ farm system and No. 27 in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 13 games with the AFL’s Peoria Javelinas, he slashed .370/.435/.972 with nine doubles, 10 RBIs, six walks, 14 strikeouts and eight stolen bases. Emerson’s .370 batting average was tied for seventh and his .972 OPS ranked 11th in the league.

Emerson made AFL history when he went 5-for-6 with four doubles and five RBIs in a game against the Glendale Desert Dogs. Emerson became the first player with four doubles and third player to have five hits with five RBIs in an AFL game since record keeping began in the league in 2005.

Former Mariners prospect Edwin Arroyo, who was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 trade for right-hander Luis Castillo, was named to the National League team.

