SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Mitch Haniger declines to exercise contract opt out

Nov 5, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:33 am

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger Yankees 2024...

Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners hits a single against the Yankees on May 20. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Right fielder Mitch Haniger declined to exercise his opt out with the Seattle Mariners on Monday and will remain with the team in a contract that calls for a $15.5 million salary next year.

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh provides update on his injury status

Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants before the 2023 season. An All-Star in 2018, he set career bests with 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 2021 but hasn’t approached that performance since.

He hit .209 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 2023, when he was limited to 61 games by a left oblique strain, fractured right forearm and strained lower back.

Haniger played in 121 games this year and batted a career-low .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 33-year-old made his big league debut with Arizona in 2016 and was traded to Seattle after the season. He has a .250 career average with 130 homers and 395 RBIs in eight major league seasons.

Watch: Each of Mitch Haniger’s Mariners-record eight walkoffs

Haniger left Seattle and signed with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2023 season, then was traded back to the Mariners last January for pitcher Robbie Ray.

Ray, who returned midseason to the Giants after Tommy John surgery, also had a chance to opt out of his contract for next year, but like Haniger declined and will stay with the Giants for 2025.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Mariners’ Mitch Haniger declines to exercise contract opt out