Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Injury carousel continues at right tackle for Seahawks

Nov 3, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

Seattle Seahawks George Fant exits injury Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant exits Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant’s return didn’t last long.

Seahawks lose | Instant Reaction | Observations3 TruthsStats

Making his first start since suffering a knee injury in the season opener, Fant reinjured his knee in the first quarter of Seattle’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Fant was replaced by rookie sixth-round draft pick Michael Jerrell on the Seahawks’ fourth offensive series. Jerrell played the remainder of the game after Fant was listed as doubtful to return.

Seattle backup safety K’Von Wallace also exited Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury on a kick return late in the third quarter. After being evaluated on the sideline, he was carted off the field and declared out.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t have any further updates on Fant or Wallace after the game.

JSN has breakout game Seahawks have been waiting for

Fant’s injury was the latest setback at right tackle for Seattle, which has rotated through four different starters at the position this year.

The Seahawks entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who recently returned to practice after spending the first half of the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of that game and was later placed on injured reserve.

Third-stringer Stone Forsythe filled in for Fant and made five starts before landing on the injured reserve with a hand injury. That forced Jerrell – a fourth-string rookie out of Division II University of Findlay in Ohio – to start the past two games.

Jerrell has had some good moments over the past few weeks, but struggled on Sunday. He committed two costly holding penalties that wiped out long completions of 40 and 38 yards to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He also committed a false start penalty.

Fant was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Why Anthony Bradford won Seahawks’ battle at RG
Rost: Answering three important Seahawks questions
Why Seahawks remain confident they can fix their run defense
Two former Seahawks coaches named Hall of Fame semifinalists
NFL analyst has interesting comp for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Zac Hereth

JSN has breakout game Seahawks have been waiting for

The second-year wide receiver posted a pair of career highs in his most impressive showing in a Seattle Seahawks uniform.

4 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks George Fant exits injury Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Injury carousel continues at right tackle for Seahawks

One day after being activated from injured reserve, Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant reinjured his knee in Sunday's overtime loss.

51 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald Rams Los Angeles...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 thoughts on Seahawks’ season after OT loss to Rams

With the Seattle Seahawks 4-5 heading into their bye after a wild loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams, Stacy Rost delivers three truths about the Hawks.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith QB Los Angeles Rams LA...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Wild battle with Rams ends with OT loss

The voices of Seattle Sports weigh in on a back-and-forth Seahawks game against the Rams that ultimately went sideways in overtime.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Observations from Seahawks’ OT loss vs Rams

A look at five things that stood out from the Seattle Seahawks' 26-20 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Demarcus Robinson LA Rams Los Angeles...

Anne M. Peterson

Recap: Robinson’s 1-handed catch gives Rams OT win over Seahawks

Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Injury carousel continues at right tackle for Seahawks