SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant’s return didn’t last long.

Making his first start since suffering a knee injury in the season opener, Fant reinjured his knee in the first quarter of Seattle’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Fant was replaced by rookie sixth-round draft pick Michael Jerrell on the Seahawks’ fourth offensive series. Jerrell played the remainder of the game after Fant was listed as doubtful to return.

Seattle backup safety K’Von Wallace also exited Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury on a kick return late in the third quarter. After being evaluated on the sideline, he was carted off the field and declared out.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t have any further updates on Fant or Wallace after the game.

Fant’s injury was the latest setback at right tackle for Seattle, which has rotated through four different starters at the position this year.

The Seahawks entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who recently returned to practice after spending the first half of the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of that game and was later placed on injured reserve.

Third-stringer Stone Forsythe filled in for Fant and made five starts before landing on the injured reserve with a hand injury. That forced Jerrell – a fourth-string rookie out of Division II University of Findlay in Ohio – to start the past two games.

Jerrell has had some good moments over the past few weeks, but struggled on Sunday. He committed two costly holding penalties that wiped out long completions of 40 and 38 yards to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He also committed a false start penalty.

Fant was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

