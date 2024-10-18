This time last year, Seattle Seahawks rookie offensive tackle Michael Jerrell was preparing to face Walsh University as a Division II offensive lineman for little-known University of Findlay in Ohio.

On Sunday, Jerrell is slated to start an NFL game.

With the Seahawks’ top three options at right tackle all sidelined by injuries, the 6-foot-5, 294-pound Jerrell will make his first career start in Sunday’s Week 7 road matchup against Atlanta, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Friday. Jerrell is filling in for third-string right tackle Stone Forsythe, who the Seahawks ruled out with a hand injury.

It marks an impressive journey for Jerrell, who was a sixth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in April.

Less than a year after playing in front of sparse crowds at the D-II level, Jerrell will take the field in front of roughly 70,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – and millions more watching on TV.

“He had a great week of prep,” Macdonald said. “The guy’s just kept improving since he’s gotten here. He’s come such a long way in less than a year. (I’m) proud of him and he’s got a great opportunity. I know he’s excited. (I’m) excited to see him go do his thing.”

Jerrell’s opportunity stems from the Seahawks’ slew of injuries at right tackle.

Seattle entered the season without starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. Veteran backup George Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but then suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was later placed on the injured reserve.

Forsythe came in to replace Fant and has since played every snap at right tackle before landing on the injury report this week.

“He had some stuff messed up with his hand, so he got it fixed and he’ll be back soon,” Macdonald said Friday.

Enter Jerrell, a 25-year-old Indianapolis native who played six seasons of D-II ball at Findlay. At rookie minicamp this spring, he told reporters that he had opportunities to transfer to Power Five programs, but wanted to remain loyal to the school where he began his college career.

After making 40 consecutive starts at Findley, Jerrell participated in Ohio State’s pro day and showed elite speed for an offensive lineman. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds and posted a 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds. Both would have tied for the second-fastest times among offensive linemen at the NFL combine, had he been invited.

Prior to the draft, Jerrell was viewed as a developmental project.

“Jerrell is nowhere near ready to take an NFL snap, but his traits and athleticism might be worth a developmental plan,” reads his NFL.com pre-draft profile, written by NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

But in the six months since the Seahawks took a flier on him, Jerrell has clearly earned the trust of Macdonald and the coaching staff.

Jerrell made the team’s initial 53-man roster and was inactive for the first five games. He made his NFL debut last week against San Francisco, playing four snaps on special teams.

“The game has slowed down for him tremendously,” Macdonald said. “And I know he’s working his tail off and he’s banked a lot of great one-on-one reps against our ones in practice. He’s got a great future. This is hopefully the start of it.”

What enabled Jerrell to make such a quick transition from D-II to the NFL?

“His mentality (and) work ethic,” Macdonald said. “It’s something that if you just do it every day, you don’t feel it in the moment, but you look back (at it). And we talk about stacking. I mean, this is a guy that exemplifies that progress.

“It’s funny. The days are long, the years are short. You look back and the amount of progress that he’s made, I’m just proud of him.”

