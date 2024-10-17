Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Sports’ Mariners roundtable looks at ’24, ahead to offseason

Oct 17, 2024, 3:46 PM

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners flips his bat after a home run. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Shannon Drayer's Profile Picture

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

The offseason will officially kick off once the World Series champion is crowned, and to get the ball rolling a bit early we put together a Mariners roundtable with a number of voices from Seattle Sports.

Drayer: Important dates for the Seattle Mariners offseason

Mike Salk, Bob Stelton and former Mariners pitcher Charlie Furbush sat down with me for a two-part, end of season/pre-hot stove discussion that hit on the most pressing topics for the M’s.

Part 1 started with the panel playing a round of “Pack, Forget and Steal,” a game played throughout the year on the Mariners radio pregame show, which revealed areas of frustration, agreement and disagreement when it comes to what worked, what didn’t and what each would like to see moving forward. Topics addressed included what to make of Julio Rodríguez’s 2024 performance, a look at the many factors that contributed to the Mariners’ hitting woes, and the areas of great need – some of which could be relatively easy to fix.

YouTube video

Part 2 looked ahead, starting with the August change at manager and hitting coach and the 34 games that followed. The panel addressed just how “real” they believed the improvement the offense showed in September was in terms of taking it into next season. Salk saw a different style of ball played, and while I largely did not agree, I did point to comments from Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto in his end of season meeting with the media that stood out as a potential change of direction.

Part 2 ended with another favorite game from the radio pregame show, with a question posed to the panel that led to an exploration of trading a starting pitcher and whether or not such a move would be wise.

YouTube video

To watch or listen to the full roundtable:

• in video form from the Seattle Sports YouTube channel above or here – Part 1 | Part 2

• in the podcasts below or here – Part 1 | Part 2

Subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel or the Hot Stove podcast (Apple/Spotify) so you don’t miss any of our offseason conversations.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Lefko: Mariners snub reveals what’s wrong with Gold Glove process
What the Mariners can learn from remaining playoff teams
Cal Raleigh used someone else’s glove on way to Gold Glove nomination
Two Mariners named Gold Glove Award finalists
Seattle Mariners’ top prospect starts off on fire in Arizona Fall League

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 55° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Sports’ Mariners roundtable looks at ’24, ahead to offseason

Watch or listen to a two-part roundtable covering the Seattle Mariners' 2024 campaign and upcoming offseason featuring Shannon Drayer, Mike Salk, Bob Stelton and Charlie Furbush.

6 seconds ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Mariners snub reveals what’s wrong with Gold Glove process

Despite ranking at or near the top in several defensive metrics among AL third basemen, the Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas isn't a Gold Glove finalist.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

What the Mariners can learn from remaining playoff teams

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy discuss what they hope the Seattle Mariners can take away from MLB's final four.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Gold Glove...

Shannon Drayer

Cal Raleigh used someone else’s glove on way to Gold Glove nomination

Cal Raleigh is one of two Seattle Mariners up for an American League Gold Glove, but the only one whose path includes taking a teammate's glove.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners utilityman Dylan Moore...

Zac Hereth

Two Mariners named Gold Glove Award finalists

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utilityman Dylan Moore were named Gold Glove award finalists on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson...

Brent Stecker

The Mariners’ top prospect is on fire in Arizona Fall League

Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson, the No. 16 prospect per Baseball America, put on a show in his first week in the Arizona Fall League.

3 days ago

Seattle Sports’ Mariners roundtable looks at ’24, ahead to offseason