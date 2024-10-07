Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m.

STACY ROST

Rost on Seahawks: What was and wasn’t the problem in loss

Oct 6, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Seattle Seahawks NY Giants Darius Slayton...

Darius Slayton of the New York Giants scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Stacy Rost's Profile Picture

BY STACY ROST


Seattle Sports

It’s any given Sunday in the NFL but, respectfully, the New York Giants had no business beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Hawks lose | Instant Reaction | Injuries | Observations | Stats

It feels incredibly rude, blasphemous even, to write that knowing that upsets happen every single week and the Seahawks have proven little in terms of establishing themselves as a serious NFC contender this season. After all, the Giants’ roster has playmakers and first-round talent. Dexter Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. Darius Slayton stepped up to fill the void left by rookie sensation Malik Nabers and met the moment, becoming the best pass catcher for either team. They have a coaching staff that’s been to the playoffs. There are no gimmes in the league.

But this was also a Giants team that was entering this game short its two biggest playmakers on offense, including Nabers, who led the NFL entering the week with 35 receptions. They were on a long road trip to Seattle with the only advantage being a bit more rested following a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cowboys. They’d scored six total touchdowns in four weeks. They were seven-point underdogs. They were facing an uphill battle. If the NFL script was real, it would have the Giants losing this one amid spicy conversations about quarterback Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll’s futures continuing into Week 6.

Instead, the Giants outplayed and outcoached the Seahawks. This wasn’t the hang-on-for-dear-life upset we saw from a Colt McCoy-led group in 2020. This was a team that out-executed Seattle and did so soundly. New York had 24 first downs to Seattle’s 16, outgained in net yardage 420 to 333, and were 7 of 16 (44%) on third down.

NFC West Check-In: 49ers collapse in fourth quarter against Arizona

Why it happened, and how the Seahawks let it happen, is another question.

What was a problem

Defense

That the problems start with Seattle’s defense is bad news for a team that spent its entire offseason trying to fix those problems. The defense couldn’t get off the field on third down. For a second week they let an offense rattle off explosive plays and establish the run. Wideout Darius Slayton got the better of cornerback Tre Brown for most of the day. The lone bright spot was a forced fumble by linebacker Jerome Baker that was recovered and returned for a 102-yard touchdown by safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Watch: Jenkins makes Hawks history with fumble-return TD

Otherwise, this was their worst performance of the season, and there’s little blame to be placed on injury this time with the returns of Leonard Williams, Baker and Julian Love. It was the most points (29) allowed to the Giants in any game this season and the most yards (420) allowed not just this season but since Week 2 of last season (that was against the Arizona Cardinals’ struggling defense).

Offensive line play and playcalling

There have been questions facing the interior of the offensive line all season, and this week didn’t answer any of them with quarterback Geno Smith sacked six times.

It wasn’t altogether shocking against a solid Giants defensive line. More surprising was playcalling. Ryan Grubb has been a boon overall for the Seahawks offense as a first-year coordinator, but Seattle’s hesitancy to get to the run early set up more pressure for Smith. One would assume Grubb had a reason for some lopsided playcalling (third and long situations and limited time of possession didn’t help) but it wasn’t working.

What wasn’t a problem

Geno Smith

Yes, we all wish Smith would’ve slid one yard further and picked up a first down on his third-down scramble. But he did his job Sunday: he moved the Seahawks down the field for a touchdown late in the fourth, and once again after that, this time to tie the game (that field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a Giants touchdown). He also led the team in rushing yards (72 on four carries).

Tyler Lockett

Lockett hauled in a key, deep pass late in the first half to set up a field goal and led the team in receiving yards. Complain if you must about him avoiding contact, but his decision to go down in the second quarter got Seattle a shot at a game-tying field goal.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

See the current NFL standings
‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again
Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes franchise history with fumble-return TD
Bump: Why Geno Smith is good enough to win a Super Bowl
Should Seattle Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

Bump & Stacy Show

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks NY Giants Darius Slayton...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: What was and wasn’t the problem in loss

The Seattle Seahawks dropped to 3-2 on the season with Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants. What's really to blame? Stacy Rost makes sense of it all.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks celebrated interception...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Five numbers to know for Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost digs into five interesting stats for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the New York Giants.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Geno Smith a trailblazer in the way QBs are now finding success

Is there any other QB doing what Geno Smith is doing right now for the Seattle Seahawks? It turns out he was at the front of a new trend.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners fans...

Stacy Rost

Where Mariners’ season ending leaves fans

When the Seattle Mariners season ends in a tough way, there are two fans that always come to find for Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Could Seahawks be heading for another shootout with Lions?

The past three matchups between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions have seen plenty of points put on the scoreboard.

9 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: What we know and don’t know through 3 games

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0, and while we know there's an easy caveat to that, there are other things we are more clear on.

11 days ago

Rost on Seahawks: What was and wasn’t the problem in loss