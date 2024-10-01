The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks were without five key defensive players during Monday night’s game at the Detroit Lions. It certainly showed, as the Seahawks struggled to find any answers to contain the Lions’ potent offense during a 42-29 loss at Ford Field.

The five defenders out for Seattle were defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs), outside linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee), and inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring).

Were any of those players close to being available against Detroit? Macdonald addressed the defensive injuries Tuesday morning during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I’d say the closest was Baker,” Macdonald said. “Hamstrings are tricky. … The guy’s running pretty fast, he’s getting some certain accelerations. I’d say he’s probably the closest right now, and I’m optimistic.”

Baker, who carried a questionable designation on Saturday’s final injury report, has missed the past two games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Patriots. Rookie Tyrice Knight and second-year pro Drake Thomas have filled in his place.

As for the rest of the injured defenders, they’re on more of a week-to-week timeline.

“Everybody’s kind of on their own timeline, but it’s nothing that we’re just going to be like, ‘They’re out forever,'” Macdonald said. “It’s just when they’re ready to come back. So, that’s kind of where we are with those guys.”

The Seahawks host the 1-3 New York Giants in Week 5.

