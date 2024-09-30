The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0, and it’s funny how that statement – while undisputedly true – can generate some immediate, argumentative responses.

“It’s still September” is one, and it is equally as true.

“They haven’t played a good team yet” is another, but that one is a little more complicated. The Broncos have two wins, thanks mostly to a defense that has played very well since leaving Seattle. The Patriots have seemingly gotten worse, and the Dolphins … well, they’re a mystery because of their quarterback situation. So perhaps the truer statement would be that the Seahawks haven’t played a team with a legitimate, veteran starting quarterback.

That will definitely change when they meet Jared Goff and the Lions in Detroit on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks have gotten off to a tremendous start. They seem to have a clear sense of who they are and how they want to win. They have made in-game adjustments to correct problems on the fly. They have suffocated opposing passing games and tackled much better than any of the past few seasons. They survived a physical battle across the country with an early start time. Given the assigned schedule, they have accomplished nearly everything asked of them.

But that ask grows in Detroit where they will meet a foe more talented, more physical, better coached, and with loftier expectations than any of the three teams they have already beaten. It will obviously be a greater challenge, but more than that, it will be a fantastic opportunity to learn more about this team and what they might be capable of accomplishing.

Four questions for Seahawks’ first big challenge

• What does this defense look like against a real passing attack with a legit veteran starting QB and real weaponry?

This is the biggest difference between the Lions and the three teams in the Seahawks’ rearview mirror. Goff isn’t elite, but he is certainly a capable starter with a ton of experience. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Tim Patrick and Jameson Williams are a talented quartet of receiving threats that can beat you in a variety of ways. No one will confuse this offense with the weaponless Patriots, quarterback-less Dolphins, or weaponless and quarterback-less Broncos.

Will Seattle’s secondary continue to shut down everything in its path? I believe this is an extremely talented group that is exceptionally well-coached – they should give good offenses fits. But I wouldn’t expect Goff to miss some of the throws we’ve seen missed against the Seahawks so far, and I would expect him to make some more plays even when defenders are in good positions.

The Hawks don’t need to hold Detroit under 150 passing yards (as they have to each of their first three opponents), but keeping the Lions in check would sure make Seattle’s earlier accomplishments seem more indicative of this defense’s capabilities.

• How will this defensive line hold up against an excellent offensive line?

Unfortunately, the Seahawks are going to be without four of their top defenders up front, so we may not get the complete answer to this question. Setting the edge without Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe will be a challenge. Clogging the rush lanes won’t be any easier without Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy. And the three of these players who have seen the field in the first three games have been instrumental in their early-season success rushing the passer.

But this will be the most complete offensive line they’ve faced, even without Lions starting center Frank Ragnow (who is hurt and was hilariously said to be “put down” by coach Dan Campbell). Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell might be the best tackle combo in the league, and Detroit’s guards are physical and solid. They run block, pass block, communicate and move people. I was really looking forward to seeing how the Seahawks handled this test.

Now it will be even tougher. We’ll find out just how much Derick Hall has really improved. We’ll see how good the Seahawks’ depth is behind Jarran Reed and Jonathan Hankins. We’ll see if coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde can scheme and coach their way through a gauntlet without their top weapons. Cool.

• Is this team ready for a primetime game?

There is something different about being under the lights and in the national spotlight. The Seahawks have played two of their three games at home, and the other was in New England where the rebuild is underway. None of those games were featured by CBS or Fox; most of the country had no idea they were even happening! This is their first chance to play with the pressure and knowledge that America is watching.

Primetime football was a Pete Carroll specialty. The former Seahawks coach was an astounding 29-5-1 at night until falling back in his last couple of seasons. His teams were hyped for those moments and often played with an extra gear, not to mention their penchant for bizarre endings and controversy.

What will this look like under Macdonald’s more serious approach?

• Can they play physical, complementary football against a team that does that as well as anyone?

Perhaps the thing that has stood out most from the first three games of the Macdonald era is how physically they have been played. They have been violent, nasty affairs that have often left both teams a little beat up in the process. While the defense has clearly been the better unit, it’s not like this is the 2024 Mariners: heroic pitching coupled with malfeasant hitting. The wins have been complete team victories and the three phases of the game have all complemented each other. The physical tone has carried from one group to another and everything has fit neatly together.

As much as that has defined the early start to this Seahawks season, it has been the Lions’ calling card for the last few years. Ever since Campbell took over and gave Detroit an identity it had sorely lacked for at least a generation, the Lions have played physical, complementary ball. While it won’t quite be like looking in a mirror, in many ways Detroit is a model for the style that Seattle is looking to play. If styles make fights, this one should be a slobberknocker.

Nothing will be determined after four games. In fact, even a blowout loss could be written off as a bad night, especially given the extent of Seattle’s injury situation. But this is an opportunity to learn quite a bit about these Seahawks, and a win would certainly raise the expectations to a new height.

