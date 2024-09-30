SEATTLE – Logan Gilbert did something he hadn’t done before in the Seattle Mariners’ season finale.

The right-handed starting pitcher called some of his own game in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Oakland A’s, using the PitchCom to relay signals to catcher and close friend Cal Raleigh.

“I asked Cal all year if I could do the PitchCom, because he doesn’t like when we shake him off. He actually wanted me to all year, because he wanted me to give up a hit on something I called and then kind of rub it in my face,” Gilbert said with a laugh.

Raleigh had to wait quite a while for Gilbert to give up that first hit. The All-Star went recorded 17 straight outs against Oakland before Nick Allen finally broke through with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth.

“I was going to hear it afterwards if it didn’t go well, but I didn’t call every pitch,” Gilbert said. “… I was calling sometimes and I told Cal if he didn’t like it, he could override me. … We were just going back and forth.”

So, who called the pitch that resulted in Allen’s single?

“I think it was Cal actually, but (the pitch) was right down the middle,” Gilbert said. “He doesn’t have to know that part. We’ll blame it on the PitchCom.”

Allen’s single spoiled Gilbert’s bid for perfection and ended his outing. But as he walked off the field for the final time during what’s been a rollercoaster 2024 season for the team, a crowd of 42,177 fans at T-Mobile Park rose to their feet and showed their appreciation with a standing ovation.

“That means a lot. I probably couldn’t actually put into words what it means. It was pretty overwhelming,” Gilbert said. “Honestly, that’s the kind of moment that I wish I could just hit pause on and take it in for a while because it goes so quick and mean so much, but you feel how much they care. You feel how much these fans support me and everybody else, and also I’m trying to lay it all on the line for the team and for the fans. So, it’s nice that they show their appreciation, and hopefully they know how much I appreciate it too.”

Gilbert finished the day with seven strikeouts and just the one hit allowed.

The outing capped off what’s been a brilliant year for the Stetson product. He proved himself as the workhorse of a pitching staff full of talented arms, leading the major leagues with 208 2/3 innings pitched.

“That’s really impressive, and Logan is the real deal,” manager Dan Wilson said. “He’s got tremendous talent, and he’s a tremendous person and a guy that’s a leader in our pitching staff. It was just a great afternoon for him.”

Gilbert was an All-Star for the first time this season. He also led MLB with a 0.89 WHIP, was tied for second in quality starts (22), and ranked third in opponents’ batting average (.196) and sixth in strikeouts (220).

In 33 starts this season, he went at least six innings 26 times.

And despite the over 200 innings of wear and tear on his arm heading into Sunday’s game, Gilbert found another gear. He twice reached 100 mph with his four-seam fastball, including a career-high 100.5 mph pitch. Four more four-seamers touched 99 mph.

The Mariners recently altered their rotation to put Gilbert in line to start the season finale with the hopes he’d be trying to pitch them into the playoffs. Unfortunately for Gilbert and his teammates, the result of the game was inconsequential after they were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday.

“It says a lot about him as a person to go out there and compete even when there’s nothing on the line,” Raleigh said. “You gotta show up even when it’s tough like that. So hats off.”

As for Gilbert’s ability with the PitchCom, Raleigh revealed there are some bugs to work out if he were ever to call any of his own pitches again.

“There was a lot of times where he wasn’t even hitting anything or he’s hitting the wrong pitch that he doesn’t even have,” Raleigh said. “It was kind of comical.”

