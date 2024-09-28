Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver homer as Mariners beat A’s 2-0

Sep 27, 2024, 10:41 PM | Updated: 11:00 pm

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh celebrates home run Randy Arozarena Oakland Athletics 2024...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with Randy Arozarena on Friday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAIMON EKLUND


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd homer, Bryan Woo struck out eight in five innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 2, Oakland Athletics 0: Box score

Mitch Garver also homered for the Mariners, a day after Seattle was eliminated from postseason contention. Oakland also was coming off an emotional day after playing its final scheduled home game at the Coliseum, a 3-2 victory over Texas.

Woo (9-3) allowed just three hits and a walk.

“It was kind of a weird 24 hours,” Woo said. “Knowing you’re out of it, but you still want to finish strong. For yourself, for the team, for the fans, for everybody. Everybody else deserves that out of you and so you’ve got to find it in yourself to give it everything you have.”

He has 101 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings this season. This was the seventh time in his 22 starts he did not allow a run.

“He had five really strong today,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “What an incredible season for another one of our young starters. I thought he had a great year, and threw the ball well tonight.”

Oakland starter JP Sears (11-13) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings.

The Mariners opened the final three-game series of the season after seeing their playoff hopes officially end on an off day, watching as the Royals and Tigers both won to knock out Seattle from wild-card contention.

The Mariners led the AL West by 10 games in June before hitting a skid and seeing the division lead evaporate over a month. A late surge gave Seattle some slight postseason hope that was finally extinguished Thursday.

Despite that, the crowd of 41,429 was relatively upbeat, especially when Garver gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with his 15th homer to lead off the second inning.

Raleigh added another run with his home run to center field in the third inning. Raleigh leads major league catchers with the 32 homers.

“Garv really crushed it, Cal crushed it,” Wilson said. “Those were big knocks and gave us what we needed tonight. Our pitching was really, really strong.”

Mariners relievers Gabe Speier, Gregory Santos, Tayler Saucedo and Troy Taylor each pitched an inning in Seattle’s 15th shutout of the season, with Taylor getting his first career save.

“That’s a big deal for him,” Wilson said. “He’s been given some higher leverage situations, and he’s been able to handle them. You’ve got to love that from a young kid. He’s another guy that really wants the ball in those situations, and that’s a good sign.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

The A’s reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the IL before the game. Stripling had been on the 15-day IL since Sept. 11 because of a lower back strain. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said Stripling would pitch out of the bullpen at some point in the series.

UP NEXT

Seattle will call up RHP Emerson Hancock (4-4, 4.72 ERA) from Triple-A to start Saturday against Oakland. Hancock has made 11 starts for Seattle this season, most recently on September 21 against Texas. The Athletics were set to start RHP Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Video: What led to the Mariners missing the playoffs again
The Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention
Requiem for a Mariners Season: The questions that await
Bryce Miller’s big leap has been ‘awesome to watch,’ says MLB insider
Seattle Mariners are scoring now, with 4 names playing big roles

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Areas Of Fog then Mostly Cloudy
High 61° | Low 48°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh celebrates home run Randy Arozarena Oakland Athletics 2024...

Daimon Eklund

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver homer as Mariners beat A’s 2-0

Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd home run and the Seattle Mariners beat the A's 2-0 one day after being eliminated from postseason contention.

19 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What led to the Mariners missing the playoffs again

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton shares his thoughts on a disappointing end to the Seattle Mariners' 2024 season.

6 hours ago

Oakland Athletics Max Schuemann flag final game Coliseum Texas Rangers 2024...

Janie McCauley

AL West Check-In: A’s bid emotional farewell to Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics played before a sellout crowd in their final game at the Coliseum, the place they've called home since 1968.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Twins 2024...

Brent Stecker

The Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention

The Seattle Mariners will miss the playoffs for the second straight season despite leading the AL West by 10 games in June.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners are scoring now, with 4 names playing big roles

Three in-season additions and the re-arrival of the Seattle Mariners' best player have been a big part of the offense finding a groove late in the year.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Cal Raleigh J.P. Crawford...

Mike Lefko

Requiem for a Mariners Season: The questions that await

How can the Seattle Mariners avoid the problems that held them back in 2023 and 2024? Mike Lefko on three big questions waiting for them.

2 days ago

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver homer as Mariners beat A’s 2-0