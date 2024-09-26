Mike Macdonald has been one of the NFL’s top storylines this week after guiding the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-0 start.

‘We put our track shoes on’: How Seahawks’ defense rebounded

In doing so, the 37-year-old Macdonald became the first Seahawks coach in franchise history to begin his career with three straight wins. He also became the NFL’s first rookie head coach to start 3-0 since 2015.

At the center of Seattle’s early success has been a revamped defense under Macdonald, who is calling the plays on defense. The Seahawks rank among the league’s best in numerous categories, including first in yards allowed per play, second in yards allowed per game and fourth in points allowed per game.

That only further adds to Macdonald’s reputation as a defensive mastermind following his immense success the past two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator. But as FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt explained Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, there’s much more to Macdonald than just his defensive brilliance.

Klatt got to know Macdonald back when he was the Michigan Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021. From conversations he had with Macdonald, Klatt was very impressed by how he approached his defensive play-calling from a holistic, team-wide perspective.

“He was such a bright guy and thought about the game in such a complementary fashion,” Klatt said. “And I remember thinking he was going to be a very solid head coach, and the reason is that he didn’t just think about defense. He thought about the way to call a game that was in complement with the rest of the team.”

As an example, Klatt shared an anecdote about how Macdonald would pick his spots to be aggressive on defense – and why he liked to do so after a Michigan scoring drive.

“He would wait for a moment, (often in) the third quarter, and he would say to himself, ‘This is my time to go and be aggressive. I’m not going to be aggressive all the time, but this is the opportunity, because if I force a three-and-out now, I put a tired defense back on the field, and our odds of creating points are going to be much higher. And then if we get a two-score lead with our offense and the way that our defense plays, that’s basically the game,'” Klatt said.

“And so he would understand these finite moments within games where he was going to change up – whether it’s his schematics or his aggressive nature – in order to give his overarching team a better chance to win. And I have never had a conversation like that, specifically with a defensive coordinator, in relation to the overall game and team. And I just remember thinking to myself, ‘This guy’s gonna make a great head coach.'”

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, a colleague of Klatt as a FOX analyst, agreed with Klatt’s assessment that Macdonald views the game differently than most head coaches who double as either an offensive or defensive coordinator.

“I do not feel like Mike Macdonald is a defensive-minded head coach,” Huard said. “I feel like Mike Macdonald is a complementary, football-minded head coach. He’s not calling the signals because of what he wants to accomplish defensively. He’s doing everything in the aspect of a team.

“And that is unique for defensive guys. The ones that I played for in my life, that was not the way (they were) wired. … That is not typically how defensive guys have been brought up through the years.”

Listen to the full conversation with Joel Klatt at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

