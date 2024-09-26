Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru

Sep 26, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald Miami Dolphins 2024...

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald has been one of the NFL’s top storylines this week after guiding the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-0 start.

‘We put our track shoes on’: How Seahawks’ defense rebounded

In doing so, the 37-year-old Macdonald became the first Seahawks coach in franchise history to begin his career with three straight wins. He also became the NFL’s first rookie head coach to start 3-0 since 2015.

At the center of Seattle’s early success has been a revamped defense under Macdonald, who is calling the plays on defense. The Seahawks rank among the league’s best in numerous categories, including first in yards allowed per play, second in yards allowed per game and fourth in points allowed per game.

That only further adds to Macdonald’s reputation as a defensive mastermind following his immense success the past two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator. But as FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt explained Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, there’s much more to Macdonald than just his defensive brilliance.

Klatt got to know Macdonald back when he was the Michigan Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021. From conversations he had with Macdonald, Klatt was very impressed by how he approached his defensive play-calling from a holistic, team-wide perspective.

“He was such a bright guy and thought about the game in such a complementary fashion,” Klatt said. “And I remember thinking he was going to be a very solid head coach, and the reason is that he didn’t just think about defense. He thought about the way to call a game that was in complement with the rest of the team.”

As an example, Klatt shared an anecdote about how Macdonald would pick his spots to be aggressive on defense – and why he liked to do so after a Michigan scoring drive.

“He would wait for a moment, (often in) the third quarter, and he would say to himself, ‘This is my time to go and be aggressive. I’m not going to be aggressive all the time, but this is the opportunity, because if I force a three-and-out now, I put a tired defense back on the field, and our odds of creating points are going to be much higher. And then if we get a two-score lead with our offense and the way that our defense plays, that’s basically the game,'” Klatt said.

“And so he would understand these finite moments within games where he was going to change up – whether it’s his schematics or his aggressive nature – in order to give his overarching team a better chance to win. And I have never had a conversation like that, specifically with a defensive coordinator, in relation to the overall game and team. And I just remember thinking to myself, ‘This guy’s gonna make a great head coach.'”

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard, a colleague of Klatt as a FOX analyst, agreed with Klatt’s assessment that Macdonald views the game differently than most head coaches who double as either an offensive or defensive coordinator.

“I do not feel like Mike Macdonald is a defensive-minded head coach,” Huard said. “I feel like Mike Macdonald is a complementary, football-minded head coach. He’s not calling the signals because of what he wants to accomplish defensively. He’s doing everything in the aspect of a team.

“And that is unique for defensive guys. The ones that I played for in my life, that was not the way (they were) wired. … That is not typically how defensive guys have been brought up through the years.”

Listen to the full conversation with Joel Klatt at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Rost: What we know and don’t know through three games
• How Huard expects a Seahawks reunion with veteran OT to play out
DK Metcalf at his best? Three ways Huard says he’s grown
How real is Seahawks’ defensive dominance? 10 stats that stand out
Why Rayshawn Jenkins was a player the Seattle Seahawks wanted

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt shared an anecdote about Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald from when he was at Michigan in 2021.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Can the #Seahawks FINALLY prove themselves on Monday Night Football?

A lot has been said about the undefeated #SeattleSeahawks in regards to who they’ve played through 3 weeks, but will Monday Night Football be their first REAL test of the year? Brock Huard & Mike Salk break down the upcoming visit to the Motor City as the Hawks are set face the 2-1 #DetroitLions. Listen […]

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We put our track shoes on’: How Seahawks’ D rebounded

The Seattle Seahawks bottled up Miami Dolphins star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle during a dominant defensive performance.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jason Peters...

Brent Stecker

How Huard expects a Seahawks reunion with veteran OT to play out

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard weighs in on the Seattle Seahawks reportedly considering a reunion with 42-year-old tackle Jason Peters.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah “a believer” in the #Seahawks as a playoff team

The #SeattleSeahawks are 3-0 and vibes are high… but do they deserve the praise and accolades? NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes they’re for real – and goes as far to think they’re a playoff team. 0:00 – #MondayNightFootball preview 1:16 – Hawks deserving of #4 ESPN Power Rankings? 2:12 – Impressions of Coach Macdonald 5:19 […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks getting DK at his best? 3 ways Huard says he’s grown

"He's a No. 1, and that other defense is scared to death of him," Brock Huard said of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

2 days ago

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru