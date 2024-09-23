The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the Mike Macdonald era.

After stomping the Miami Dolphins 24-3 on Sunday, the Seahawks are off to their first 3-0 start since 2020. They are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFC. And thanks to back-to-back loss by the division rival San Francisco 49ers, they hold a two-game lead atop the NFC West.

At the forefront of Seattle’s strong start has been its defense, which is at or near the top of the NFL in numerous categories through the first three weeks.

The caveat, of course, is who the Seahawks have played. They faced rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1, journeyman backup Jacoby Brissett in Week 2 and Miami backups Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle on Sunday. That’s not exactly a grueling stretch of opposing QBs.

However, in recent years, consider the fact that Seattle has surrendered 300-plus passing yards to the likes of Colt McCoy, Davis Mills and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Regardless of the opponent, it’s been an impressive opening act for Macdonald’s defense.

Here’s a look at 10 defensive stats that stand out through the Seahawks’ first three games. All stats are according to Pro Football Reference or Stathead, unless otherwise noted.

140 – The Seahawks have held three consecutive opponents to 140 passing yards or fewer. The only other time in the past 30 seasons that a Seattle defense has done that was in 2014, when the Legion of Boom achieved the feat in five straight games.

3.9 – The Seahawks have allowed just 3.9 yards per play, which ranks first in the NFL. The Denver Broncos are the next-closest at 4.5 yards allowed per play.

4.7 – The Seahawks have allowed just 4.7 yards per pass attempt, which also ranks first in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are the next-closest at 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

248.7 – The Seahawks have allowed just 248.7 yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

132.3 – The Seahawks have allowed just 132.3 passing yards per game, which also ranks second in the NFL.

14.3 – The Seahawks have allowed just 14.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. That number could be even lower if not for two safeties by Seattle’s offense and two turnovers that gifted opponents a pair of field goals.

1.03 – The Seahawks have allowed just 1.03 points per possession, which also ranks fourth in the NFL.

30% – Seattle’s defense has recorded a pressure on 30% of opposing quarterbacks’ dropbacks, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL. That comes despite the Seahawks blitzing less often than most teams, as their 14.2% blitz rate ranks just 23rd in the league.

30% – Seattle’s defense has a red-zone touchdown percentage of just 30%, having allowed just three TDs in 10 opponent possessions in the red zone. That’s tied for fifth-best in the NFL.

4 – The Seahawks have four defensive players who are ranked in the top 10 in Pro Football Focus grading at their respective positions. Julian Love ranks No. 1 among all safeties in the NFL, Riq Woolen ranks fifth among all cornerbacks, Leonard Williams ranks fifth among all interior defenders and Rayshawn Jenkins ranks 10th among all safeties.

