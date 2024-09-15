Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love listened to his gut.

As New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye lined up for a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 3:52 remaining in Sunday’s game, Love decided to switch sides with fellow safety Rayshawn Jenkins on Seattle’s kick-block unit.

“I don’t usually go to the block side, but something in me just told, ‘Jenks, hey, let me get this one,'” Love told reporters during his postgame press conference. “So literally we just swapped sides for one play.”

His hunch proved correct.

Love knifed between New England’s two outside blockers on the left side, leaped in front of Slye and got his left hand on the kick for a pivotal field-goal block that kept the Patriots from extending their late three-point lead.

That proved to be a monumental play, as it allowed Seattle to drive downfield and force overtime with a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation. The Seahawks went on to win 23-20 in the extra period to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

“He made a heck of a play,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “Heck of a play. But it’s something you practice all the time, and finally when you have the opportunity, he goes and executes it. So that was big-time.”

It was part of another standout game for Love.

In last week’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, Love became just the 12th player since the 1970 NFL merger to record an interception, a forced fumble, a tackle for loss and at least 10 solo tackles in a game. On Sunday, the sixth-year veteran had a pass breakup, seven tackles and the pivotal blocked field goal.

“I think in that moment, I just feel like I’ve gotta go get it,” Love said. “I felt good. Looking at my guys, obviously it was a long drive and they were tired. But I felt energized in that moment and something just told me to switch. If anybody was gonna do it, I feel like I should be doing it.

“And so thankfully our interior was getting pressure,” he added, “so the tight end blocked down, the wing blocked out and I was able to squeeze through.”

Love’s block came after defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II sacked Jacoby Brissett for a 9-yard loss on 3rd-and-6 from the 21-yard line. That made it a longer field-goal attempt, which likely made it easier to block.

“On those (long) kicks, it’s gonna be a lower trajectory, and so you have a higher chance of a block,” Love said. “… Just being resilient and a few critical plays turned the tide for us.”

