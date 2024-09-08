Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Where to find Mariners-Cards, Seahawks-Broncos on the radio

Sep 8, 2024, 12:45 AM | Updated: 12:48 am

Seattle Mariners radio Cardinals...

The Seattle Mariners celebrate a 6-1 victory over St. Louis on Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

It’s a great time of the year to be a sports fan in the Seattle area, as the Seahawks and Mariners are now both in action with the return of the NFL season.

How to listen: Seattle Mariners radio | Seahawks radio

With there being an overlap Sunday between the Mariners’ series finale in St. Louis and the Seahawks’ opener against Denver, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts.

The easiest option is the Seattle Sports app, where both broadcasts will be available, so just click the logo of the team you want to hear. But there are other ways to hear the games, so find the details below. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Radio: Seattle Mariners at St. Louis Cardinals

Airing on: 770 AM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
Pregame show: 10 a.m.
First pitch: 11:15 a.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 10 a.m.
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

Seahawks vs Broncos Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more

Mariners at Cardinals today at 11:15am

