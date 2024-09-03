Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU, Oregon State open Pac-12 football season unlike any other

Sep 3, 2024, 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

WSU Cougars general Martin Stadium...

Fans of the WSU Cougars during a game against Stanford on Nov. 16, 2019. (William Mancebo/Getty Images)

(William Mancebo/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GARY HOROWITZ


The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The branding on their fields still reads Pac-12, but the WSU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers opened a surreal 2024 football season on Saturday as the conference’s last two teams.

Deadline passes for WSU, Oregon State to renew with Mountain West

It is the first season of college football’s new look after last summer’s collapse of the so-called Conference of Champions in realignment.

On Saturday, the change was mostly apparent for viewers at home, with the season openers for both teams broadcast nationally on the CW television network. In the past, those two early games would have likely aired regionally on the Pac-12 networks.

“It’s just business as usual,” Oregon State senior safety Jaden Robinson said. “Everybody in front of us, we respect all, fear none. Whoever lines up in front of us, we’re out there to do our job and get it done. I miss the Pac-12 though.”

Washington State routed Portland State 70-30 in Pullman, and Oregon State downed Idaho State 38-15 in Corvallis.

“We have a year where the spotlight is on us,” WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. “People do want to see what happens to the Cougs, what happens to the Pac-12. My mindset, to the team and our organization, is we can’t worry about all that. Everything since January has been about us, our preparation, our mentality ad what we can really control. I think the rest takes care of itself.”

The Pac-12 logo stays on the field and on the players’ uniforms because of a settlement reached with former teams that allows the Cougars and the Beavers to retain the league’s intellectual property.

Some other things remain the same, too. Both teams will still play in-state rivalry games — Oregon State hosts Oregon on Sept. 14, and Washington State visits Washington in the Apple Cup on the same day.

Over Thanksgiving, when the rivalry games were traditionally played, the Beavers and Cougars will play each other.

Under new Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 reached agreements with the Mountain West Conference for football and the Big West Conference for other sports.

At Oregon State, the changes from last season to this have been especially dramatic. Coach Jonathan Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback who helped lead the Beavers back into the postseason during his tenure, left for Michigan State.

Smith’s assistant Trent Bray, another former player, now leads the Beavers, who saw an exodus to the transfer portal. Quarterback quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State) running back Damien Martinez (Miami) and wide receiver Silas Bolden (Texas) all moved on.

Cam Ward, Washington State’s starting quarterback last year, transferred to Miami.

“It feels a little weird because the rivalries will be different, but this is Game 1 of a long season. I think we’re ready to see what happens,” said Oregon State fan Brian Fenn of Portland, who attended the opener with his 11-year-old son.

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.

More on the WSU Cougars

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year
Season Preview: WSU Cougars embrace newfound attention as outliers
WSU’s Dickert: What stands out about Cougars’ new starting QB
Season of change: Ranking college football’s top 25 changes for 2024
Michael Bumpus shares his WSU Cougars football Mount Rushmore

WSU

WSU Cougars Pac-12 Jake Dickert...

Ralph D. Russo

Deadline passes for WSU, Oregon State to renew with Mountain West

The Mountain West said Monday it is anticipating making schedules for next season without the Pac-12's WSU and Oregon State.

8 hours ago

WSU Cougars football QB John Mateer...

The Associated Press

WSU races past Portland St. 70-30 in season opener

New starting quarterback John Mateer accounts for six total touchdowns as the WSU Cougars rout Portland State to start the season.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year

"I really do think this team has a good feeling to it," new WSU Cougars broadcaster Chris King says of coach Jake Dickert's football squad.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars football QB John Mateer...

Tim Booth

Season Preview: WSU Cougars embrace newfound attention as outliers

“We’re going to have a spotlight on us. Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen to the Cougs,” WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert said.

11 days ago

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert...

Zac Hereth

WSU’s Dickert: What stands out about Cougars’ new starting QB

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert explains what John Mateer brings to the table and why he won the starting QB job in Pullman.

13 days ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars name starting QB for 2024 season

WSU Cougars head football coach Jake Dickert announced Monday evening who will be his team's starting quarterback.

15 days ago

WSU, Oregon State open Pac-12 football season unlike any other