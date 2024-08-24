SEATTLE (AP) — Leo Rivas lined a game-ending single that scored Dylan Moore in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Seattle Mariners rallied late for a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 6, San Francisco Giants 5 (10 innings): Box score

The first game under new manager Dan Wilson was memorable even if it took the Mariners until the eighth inning before their bats warmed up. Seattle scored four times in the eighth inning to pull even at 5-5, then saw Rivas come through in the 10th.

“Just seeing the way these guys fought was, it was inspiring tonight for me to see how hard they worked to come back into that game, string all those hits together. It left with a good feeling,” Wilson said.

Pinch-runner Moore stole third base with one out and Rivas lined a 2-2 pitch from Erik Miller (3-5) into center field to set off a celebration as Seattle won for just the second time in the 10 games.

“I was trying to do the same thing that I try and do in every at-bat, make contact, try and do my thing for the team,” Rivas said. “Thank God (Moore) got the base, different situation, same approach. Thank God it happened.”

Luke Raley homered for Seattle, but it was a big eighth-inning rally that gave the Mariners a chance. Seattle sent nine batters to the plate and scored four times on the strength of six consecutive singles off San Francisco reliever Tyler Rogers. Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Rivas and Raley all had RBI singles that helped pull Seattle even at 5-5.

The four earned runs allowed by Rogers were the most since giving up seven to the Mets in May 2022.

“Felt like we had it in our hands,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “We had our two best pitchers coming into the game in the eighth and ninth. Got away from Tyler a little bit.”

Julio Rodríguez made a terrific sliding catch to rob Tyler Fitzgerald of a hit leading off the top of the 10th and Collin Snider (3-2) struck out Heliot Ramos and Michael Conforto to keep the game tied. Rodriguez played his first game in the field since injuring his ankle in mid-July.

Lamonte Wade Jr. hit a solo shot, and Conforto and Ramos both hit a two-run homers to account for the Giants’ offense. The three homers all came off Seattle starter Luis Castillo, but the Giants couldn’t put anything together offensively against Seattle’s bullpen.

The Mariners victory came a day after Wilson took over as the manager following the dismissal of Scott Servais on Thursday with the team in the midst of a two-month slide.

“The way everybody chipped in and put up great at bats, the bullpen, it just felt like a complete win all around for everybody,” Wilson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Andrew Knapp was signed on Friday and immediately inserted into the lineup. Knapp is expected to help with catching duties while Patrick Bailey is sidelined by an oblique strain. C Jakson Reetz was designated for assignment. It was Knapp’s first major league game since 2022.

Mariners: RHP Yimi García was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation and LHP Gabe Speier was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. García was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline but had given up four runs over his last three outings.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 3.67) gets to pitch in his hometown looking for another dominant performance. Snell has a 1.03 ERA and 70 strikeouts in his last eight starts combined.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (9-9, 3.40) looks for his second straight win after allowing two runs over six innings against Pittsburgh in his last start.

