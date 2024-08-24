The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed reliever and recent trade-deadline acquisition Yimi García on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation, the team announced Friday afternoon. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Seattle recalled left-handed reliever Gabe Speier from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners acquired García from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26 in an attempt to bolster their bullpen.

García was lights-out for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts and just eight walks in 30 innings. But he’s struggled since coming to Seattle, logging a 6.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and four walks in nine innings. After giving up just three home runs with Toronto this year, he already has surrendered three homers during his brief time with the Mariners.

Speier was a key part of Seattle’s bullpen last year, but hasn’t been able to replicate his success this season. He has a 5.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 19 2/3 innings with the Mariners. He was also sidelined for a significant chunk of the season, spending seven weeks on the IL with a rotator cuff strain.

After returning from the IL on July 19, Speier made three relief appearances before he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on July 30. He gave up two earned runs in eight innings during his stint in Tacoma.

Crawford nearing a rehab stint

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford told reporters on Friday that his hand is “feeling good” and that he’s expecting to begin a rehab stint on Sunday or Monday. The 29-year-old veteran has been on the injured list since fracturing his right pinky finger on a hit by pitch on July 22.

Julio returning to center field

Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is slated to start in center field for Friday night’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants. It will be his first time playing center field since suffering a high-ankle sprain while crashing into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a fly ball on July 21.

Rodríguez returned to Seattle’s lineup as a designated hitter on Aug. 11, but has yet to return to the field. He is batting .222 with two doubles in nine games since his return.

