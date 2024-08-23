A second Seattle Seahawks trade in as many days was made Friday morning, with the Hawks dealing away linebacker Darrell Taylor.

The Seahawks are sending Taylor to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The move comes a day after another Seattle Seahawks trade, with veteran cornerback Michael Jackson going to the Carolina Panthers for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett.

Taylor, 27, was a second-round selection by the Seahawks in the 2020 draft. The University of Tennessee product missed his entire rookie season due to injury, and while he stayed healthy in the three following seasons, he never started more than five games in a year for Seattle.

The 2022 season stands out as Taylor’s best to date. He made a career-high 9.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, and also had 13 QB hits, a fumble recovery and 26 combined tackles. He played 16 of Seattle’s 17 games that year, starting three.

Last year, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks with five starts, making 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight QB hits and 28 combined tackles.

According to Spotrac, Taylor is due to make over $3.1 million this season.

Seattle, which is entering its first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald, still has Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall as primary pass rushers following Taylor’s departure.

The addition of the sixth-round pick brings the Seahawks back up to seven selections in next year’s draft. Seattle sent a fifth-round pick in 2025 to the New York Giants last year as part of its trade for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

The Seahawks wrap up the preseason at 7 p.m. Saturday in their lone home exhibition game of the year at Lumen Field, taking on the Cleveland Browns. Catch the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast beginning with the pregame show at 5 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or SeattleSports.com. You can also listen to the broadcast on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the KIRO Newsradio app, or the official Seahawks app.

