Tuesday night was not full of highlights from the Seattle Mariners, who lost 15-1 in a series opener to the Detroit Tigers. But just up the road from the Emerald City, their top prospect was putting on a show in his first home game with his new team.

Colt Emerson, a 19-year-old shortstop who is the No. 14 overall prospect and the Mariners’ top minor leaguer per Baseball America’s rankings, made his Everett debut with the High-A AquaSox on Tuesday night. He did not disappoint those who made it out to Funko Field to see his first home game since his promotion last week from Low-A Modesto, either.

Emerson went 2 for 5 with a walk, a stolen base, and most importantly his first home run at the High-A level. The lefty swinger cleared the fence in right field in the eighth inning of an 8-2 AquaSox win over the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Northwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Watch Emerson’s blast below or at the top of this post.

COLT EMERSON BLASTS THIS ONE WAYYYYY OUTTA HERE! pic.twitter.com/t0ddSgLBfI — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) August 14, 2024

Emerson, who was Seattle’s top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, joined the AquaSox last week during a road series in Oregon against the Hillsboro Hops, an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate. He had just one hit in the first four games against Hillsboro but got going Sunday with a 2-for-5 effort.

Out of every prospect in the Mariners’ farm system, Emerson has gained the most buzz over the past year. The No. 22 overall pick in last year’s draft, he’s ranked in the top 15 by Baseball America and the top 30 by MLB.com. He also recently took over the top spot among Mariners prospects in MLB’s latest rankings.

Emerson and the AquaSox continue their series against Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Everett’s Funko Field. The series goes through Sunday, after which the Sox won’t be back in town until their final home series from Sept. 2-8 against the Spokane Indians.

