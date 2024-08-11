Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert did much of the heavy lifting Saturday night, tossing seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in a 4-0 win over the New York Mets. But Gilbert and Seattle’s bullpen also received some pretty spectacular assists from their defense.

Mariners call up reliever prospect from Double-A Arkansas

The most jaw-dropping web gem came on a double play in the first inning. With a runner on first and one out, Mets slugger J.D. Martinez hit a hard grounder up the middle. Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco made a diving stop and then flipped the ball straight from his glove toward shortstop Leo Rivas, who was running toward the bag. The flip was a tad high, but that was no problem for Rivas. All in one motion, Rivas snagged the ball with his bare hand, tapped the bag with his foot, twisted his body and made a leaping throw to first that beat Martinez by a whisker.

The next highlight-reel play came in the fourth inning, when center fielder Víctor Robles made a full-extension diving catch on a line drive hit directly at him off the bat of Francisco Lindor.

Polanco then made another impressive play at second base in the eighth inning. Mets slugger Francisco Alvarez, who got jammed on a pitch from reliever Yimi García, sent a soft blooper to Polanco’s left. Polanco sprinted to reach the ball, but ended up slightly over-running it due to how much the ball was spinning. While moving to his left, Polanco reached back with his bare hand, grabbed the ball and fired to first for the out.

Who needs a glove?? pic.twitter.com/ylBm5906Gz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 11, 2024

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Could Mariners’ huge walkoff win end up being the jolt they need?

• Do Mariners have a way to get Julio back from injury faster?

• Watch: Each of Mitch Haniger’s Mariners-record 8 walkoffs

• Mariners Roster Moves: OF Dominic Canzone activated from IL

• The story behind Seattle Mariners’ Andrés Muñoz taking his cat on road trips

Follow @CameronVanTil