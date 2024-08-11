The new-look Seattle Seahawks made a strong first impression.

In their first game under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks opened their preseason slate with a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. There were highlights and positive developments in all three phases of the game – a smothering performance on defense, a solid showing from a number of players on offense and some notable moments on special teams. There are always plenty of caveats in the preseason, but it was certainly an encouraging way to begin the Macdonald era.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Defense shines: Yes, it’s the preseason. And yes, they were facing Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick. But it would have been hard to script a better start for the Seahawks’ new defense under Macdonald. Seattle began the game with nearly every projected defensive starter on the field and left a good chunk of its starters in for the Chargers’ first handful of possessions. The results were suffocating. The Seahawks allowed a total of just 21 yards on 16 plays over the Chargers’ first six possessions, forcing five three-and-outs and an interception over that span. Furthermore, it came without many the intricacies of Macdonald’s cutting-edge scheme, as the 37-year-old defensive guru certainly will wait until the regular season to unleash the full scope of his defense.

• Howell plays well: Backup quarterback Sam Howell got the start and turned in a solid performance, completing 16 of 27 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. His stat line wasn’t eye-catching, but he showed good decision-making by wisely throwing the ball away to avoid a sack on three separate occasions. On one such instance, his decision to throw the ball away helped keep the Seahawks in a manageable third-and-4 situation. It paid off on the ensuing play, as Howell hit Jake Bobo on a crossing route over the middle to extend what ended up being a 12-play, 59-yard TD drive. After throwing a league-high 21 interceptions as a rookie last season with the Washington Commanders, Howell’s more prudent approach Saturday was a definite step in the right direction. In addition, he showed some of the playmaking ability that enticed Seattle to acquire him in a trade this past March. On one play, he slipped out of a tackle to avoid a sack before throwing the ball away. And on another play, he moved the chains with a 14-yard scramble on third-and-10. Overall, it was a good Seahawks debut for the second-year pro.

• Murphy impresses: Byron Murphy II continues to show why Seattle drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in April. The 6-foot, 306-pound rookie defensive tackle delivered perhaps the biggest “wow” moment of the game when he shed a block and smothered running back Isaiah Spiller in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. And on the very next play, Murphy drew a double team – one of the ultimate signs of respect from an opposing offense. Murphy also nearly came up with a sack later in the first half, but Stick escaped his grasp.

• Tackling on point: The Seahawks’ defense turned in a strong tackling performance. Missed tackles are often commonplace in the preseason, with players adjusting to game action after the contact limitations of training camp. But Seattle showed little sign of rust in the tackling department. Projected starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson brought the thunder with a hard hit that stopped Chargers running back Jaret Patterson in his tracks. Backup linebacker Jon Rhattigan nearly had a safety when he brought down running back Isaiah Spiller for a loss at the 1-yard line. And a pair of rookie draft picks – fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight and fifth-round cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett – made great open-field tackles. After all of the Seahawks’ tackling issues in recent years, their surefire tackling on Saturday stood out.

• Sticky coverage: The other notable trend on defense was tight coverage from Seattle’s secondary. Unlike in recent years, when coverage mishaps and wide-open receivers were an all-too-common sight, there didn’t appear to be a whole lot of openings for Stick to attack. That was reflected in his stat line: 5 of 13 for 31 yards and an interception. Third-year cornerback Riq Woolen had a couple of nice plays, including a near interception. Rookie sixth-round cornerback D.J. James came up with a third-down pass breakup. And safety K’Von Wallace provided an element of physicality, delivering a Legion of Boom-esque hit on a pass over the middle to tight end Hayden Hurst. Wallace’s hit helped prevent Hurst from catching the pass, as the ball tipped off Hurst’s hands and into the air for safety Coby Bryant to grab for an interception.

• Mafe’s highlight-reel play: Third-year edge rusher Boye Mafe made a spectacular play in the first half. After beginning the play on one side of the field, Mafe sprinted all the way across the field and deflected a pass from Stick to force a third-down incompletion.

• A trend to watch: Defensive end Mike Morris, a 2023 fifth-round pick, had a great play where he dropped into coverage and broke up a pass to tight end Stone Smartt. In Macdonald’s versatile scheme, expect to see defensive lineman drop into coverage more often than in years past.

• Russell’s big day: Tight end Brady Russell made a strong early case for a roster spot, hauling in three catches for 25 yards and a TD. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound former undrafted free agent showed sneaky speed and athleticism on his 13-yard TD reception, when he caught in a short pass and then immediately eluded a defender before barreling into the end zone.

• The RB3 battle: Second-year pro Kenny McIntosh and rookie undrafted free agent George Holani are battling for the No. 3 running back spot. Both helped their cases with strong showings. McIntosh, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, rushed for a team-high 40 yards on eight carries and picked up a first down on a third-down swing pass. He showed some nice burst and elusiveness, particularly on one carry when he spun out of a tackle at the line of scrimmage and picked up an 8-yard gain. Holani added 24 yards and a TD on six carries, highlighted by an 11-yard scoring run where he kicked out to the right and raced around the edge to reach the end zone.

• Shenault makes strong opening case: Laviska Shenault Jr. showed why he might be the favorite in what’s shaping up to be a fierce battle for the Seahawks’ final wide receiver roster spots. The versatile fifth-year pro gained 31 yards on a pair of wide receiver screens and showed his value on special teams with a weaving kickoff return to the 44-yard line.

• WR roster battle continues to heat up: Shenault was far from the only Seattle receiver who had a nice game. Dareke Young, a 2022 seventh-round pick, had three catches for 44 yards, including a 26-yard reception on a crossing route over the middle. Former undrafted free agent Cody White had two catches that resulted in third-down conversions, including one that featured a nice spin move on a defender. Eason Winston Jr., a former WSU Cougars star, made a leaping third-down catch in traffic to move the chains. And speedy former second-round pick Dee Eskridge took a jet sweep around the edge for 22 yards. The deep competition for final wide receiver roster spots might have just got even fiercer.

• Backup O-line struggles: One of the only downsides for the Seahawks was a lackluster showing from their offensive line. The unit struggled in pass protection, allowing two first-half sacks and several more pressures. However, most of Seattle’s projected O-line starters didn’t play.

• Dickson pins ’em deep: Veteran punter Michael Dickson looks like he’s already in midseason form. He pinned one punt at the 2-yard line and another at the 8-yard line.

• Kickers, get ready to tackle: Under the new kickoff rules, kickers better be ready to tackle. Seattle kicker Jason Myers had to make a tackle on the game’s opening kickoff, while Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker got steamrolled by Shenault on his long kick return.

