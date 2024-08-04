Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith remained sidelined for Saturday’s annual “Football Fest” practice at Lumen Field, but head coach Mike Macdonald is hopeful the 33-year-old veteran will be able to return to practice in the coming days.

Smith has missed four straight practices since hurting his knee and hip in Tuesday’s practice. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that testing on Smith’s knee and hip didn’t reveal any significant damage. Macdonald said Saturday that Smith was set to undergo more testing later in the day.

“I think he’s good,” Macdonald said after Saturday’s practice. “We’re still going through that process, but it looks optimistic. … I think there’s a good chance we’ll see him next week.”

With Smith out, 23-year-old backup Sam Howell continued to handle the first-string quarterback duties for Saturday’s practice.

Howell started 17 games for the Washington Commanders last season before the Seahawks acquired him in a trade this past March. But after a standout spring and a sharp beginning to training camp, Smith has put to rest any questions of a potential quarterback battle in Seattle.

“It’s cool to see (Sam) have an opportunity with those guys,” Macdonald said. “And I thought our offense looked like our offense. But I’m excited to get Geno back, too. It’s just a good opportunity for Sam to be with those guys rather than running with the twos the whole time.”

Other injury news

• Projected starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker was sidelined for Saturday’s practice with a hamstring issue.

“He had a little bit of a hammy, so we’re working through that right now,” Macdonald said. “I’m not sure how long it’s gonna be.”

Baker, who signed with Seattle in March after starting the past six seasons for the Miami Dolphins, missed the entire spring program while recovering from offseason wrist surgery and an unspecified lower-body injury. He was activated off the physically unable to perform list ahead of Seattle’s first training camp practice on July 24.

• Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones remained sidelined. He hasn’t practice since suffering a hamstring injury on July 26.

