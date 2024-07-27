The floodgates have opened for the Seattle Mariners just days before the MLB trade deadline.

Seattle Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García

Seattle made its third trade in the past 24 hours, sending veteran right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets in exchange for minor-league outfielder Rhylan Thomas, the Mariners announced Friday.

Thomas, a 24-year-old left-handed hitter, is slashing .265/.318/.387 with 19 doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 21 walks in 37 strikeouts in across 74 games in stints with New York’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. After a red-hot start in with Double-A Binghamton, Thomas’ bat has cooled during his time with Triple-A Syracuse. He’s batting .235 with a .663 OPS, 11 doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 Triple-A games.

Thomas was the No. 30 prospect in the Mets organization, according to MLB.com.

The addition of Thomas provides Seattle with outfield depth in the minor leagues. The Mariners sent outfielder Jonatan Clase, who had bounced back and forth between the majors and Triple-A, to Toronto earlier in the day as the headliner in a deal for Blue Jays reliever Yimi García. Seattle also traded outfield prospect Aidan Smith, who was with Single-A Modesto, to Tampa Bay as a part of the package that netted slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday night.

The Mariners signed Stanek, 33, to a one-year deal late in spring training. The hard-throwing veteran provided much-needed experience in the backend of Seattle’s bullpen with standout Matt Brash out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and offseason trade acquisition Gregory Santos missing much of the first half with a right lat strain.

In 46 appearances, Stanek was 0-3 with a 4.38 ERA, 15 holds, seven saves, 44 strikeouts and 17 walks over 39 innings pitched. However, it’s been a bit of a struggle of late for Stanek. He allowed at least one run in his final three appearances four of his last six as a Mariner. Since June 30, Stanek has allowed seven runs, all earned, over 6 2/3 innings.

