Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may or may not be available on the trade market, but according to one MLB insider, the Seattle Mariners have shown strong interest in him.

During a live stream Wednesday for Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman shared a pretty interesting trade rumor involving the Mariners and Guerrero.

“I do believe the Mariners have been in there trying to get Vladimir Guerrero,” said Heyman, who is an MLB Network insider and writes a baseball column for the New York Post. “I will still be surprised if he is traded, but he is being talked about at least.”

Heyman added that he thinks the Blue Jays will “need to be blown away” by an offer to trade Guerrero before the MLB trade deadline at 3 p.m. next Tuesday, but he’s heard the Mariners have been serious about trying to get him.

“I’m hearing that the Mariners were actually pretty aggressive in trying to get Vlad and it has not happened,” Heyman said. “So I think Vlad’s staying.”

Guerrero started at first base for the American League in the All-Star Game last week and is currently slashing .293/.362/.479 for an .841 OPS with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. Though he’s primarily a first baseman, he began his MLB career at third base and has made four appearances at the hot corner this season.

The Blue Jays entered Wednesday with a 45-55 record, which puts them in last place in the AL East and 10 games out of the AL’s last wild card spot. They’re just a few seasons removed from a postseason appearance, where they were swept in two straight games by the Mariners in an AL Wild Card Series.

While Toronto seems like a prime candidate to sell, it’s been widely reported that they don’t want to trade cornerstone pieces like Guerrero or struggling shortstop Bo Bichette. Heyman said on Wednesday they would consider trading rental players on expiring contracts, however, like catcher Danny Jansen, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi or reliever Yimi García.

“I do think the Jays are mostly signaling to the majority of teams that they’re looking to trade just the rentals,” Heyman said. “… I don’t think that leadership group in Toronto wants to say, ‘Look, it didn’t work. We’re starting over again.’ This isn’t the time for them to do that for their own sakes, probably.”

The Mariners (53-50) came into Wednesday essentially tied with the Houston Astros (52-49) for first place in the AL West, with the Texas Rangers (49-52) suddenly back in the race just three games out. Seattle remains in dire need of offensive help, as its lineup this year can only be considered better than those of the Chicago White Sox (27-76) and Miami Marlins (36-65), the last place teams in the AL and NL, respectively. The M’s are in especially rough shape right now after shortstop J.P. Crawford (broken hand) and center fielder Julio Rodríguez (high ankle sprain) were both placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

