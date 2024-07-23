The Seattle Mariners announced a flurry of changes to their roster Tuesday, most that were expected but one of which was certainly not.

What was expected: first baseman Ty France has been designated for assignment after being placed on waivers Sunday, and shortstop J.P. Crawford is headed to the 10-day injured list. What wasn’t expected: star center fielder Julio Rodríguez is also going on the IL.

Joining the roster in their places are two rookies – first baseman Tyler Locklear and infielder Leo Rivas – as well as outfielder Cade Marlowe, all of whom are coming up from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Crawford’s injury, which was called a hairline pinky fracture after he was hit by a pitch Monday night, is listed in the Mariners’ press release announcing the moves as a right hand fracture. Rodríguez has a right high ankle sprain, which he suffered trying to make a catch at the wall Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Rodríguez had been day-to-day with his ankle injury, and the Mariners even optioned rookie outfielder Jonatan Clase after Monday’s game to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for Marlowe. But with Rodríguez’s injury apparently more severe than first thought, Clase was recalled from Tacoma on Tuesday.

Who’s out

France, 30, had a pair of big seasons for the Mariners in 2021 (.291/.368/.445 for an .813 OPS) and 2022 (20 home runs, .774 OPS), but his production has been on a downward trajectory since being named to the American League All-Star team in 2022. He slashed .250/.337/.366 (.703 OPS) with 12 homers in 158 games last season and was down to .223/.312/.350 (.662 OPS) with eight homers in 88 games this year.

France has a $6.775 million salary this season.

The 29-year-old Crawford has also been having a down year, slashing .204/.299/.347 (.645 OPS) with nine homers in 77 games. He led the AL in walks with 94 last season and had career-highs in homers (19), on-base percentage (.380), slugging (.438) and OPS (.818). He was hit on the hand by a pitch in the Mariners’ 3-1 loss Monday, exiting the game after scoring Seattle’s lone run in the first inning. This is his second IL stint of the year after missing time in April and May with an oblique strain.

Rodríguez has been off his usual production this season, as well. In 100 games, he is slashing .263/.315/.372 for a .687 OPS with 11 homers and 18 stolen bases. His speed and defense in center field has kept his player value up as he owns a 2.2 fWAR, which is second only to catcher Cal Raleigh (2.4) among M’s hitters this season, but he did not make the AL All-Star team for the first time in his three-year MLB career.

Who’s in

Locklear, 23, is back for his second stint this year with the Mariners. He hit .200 (6 for 30) with two homers, a double and one walk to 12 strikeouts in 11 games while France was on the IL in June with a right heel fracture. The No. 99 overall prospect in baseball and No. 6 Mariners prospect per MLB.com, Locklear is slashing .264/.374/.455 (.829 OPS) with four homers in 31 games at Triple-A. He also played 41 games at Double-A Arkansas this season, where he slashed .291/.301/.532 (.933 OPS) with eight homers.

Rivas, a 26-year-old switch-hitter, went 2 for 6 with a triple in six games for the Mariners earlier this year. With Tacoma in 63 games, he has a .296/.441/.424 slash (.865 OPS) with four homers and 24 steals.

The lefty-swinging Marlowe is up with the Mariners for the first time this year after playing in 34 games for Seattle in 2023. He slashed .239/.330/.420 for a .750 OPS with three homers and four steals in 2023 at the MLB level. With the Rainiers this year, the 27 year old has a .236/.342/.395 slash (.737 OPS) with 13 homers and 43 steals in 90 games.

The switch-hitting Clase, 22, has appeared in 19 games in multiple major league stints with the M’s this year, hitting .195 (8 for 41) with a double, three stolen bases and two walks. At Triple-A Tacoma in 2024, he has a .274/.373/.483 slash (.856 OPS) with 10 homers and 26 steals.

The Mariners also called up 30-year-old first baseman Jason Vosler from Tacoma on Monday. Click here for details on that move.

What’s up next for Seattle Mariners

The Mariners will continue their three-game series at T-Mobile Park against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 with the pregame show. Seattle’s homestand will wrap up Wednesday with a 12:40 p.m. game against the Angels.

Here’s the lineup for the Mariners on Tuesday night:

Walter gets the start in tonight’s game vs. the Angels. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/4Q0sCjHe19 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 23, 2024

Click here for details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

