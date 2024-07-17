Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE MARINERS

MLB commissioner open to major leaguers in 2028 LA Olympics

Jul 16, 2024, 6:16 PM

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz MLB Olympics All-Star Game...

Seattle Mariners All-Star Andrés Muñoz of Mexico speaks to media on July 15, 2024. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RONALD BLUM


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball players participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains a possibility, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, though many obstacles remain to Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper playing for a gold medal.

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

Baseball was a medal sport from 1992-2008, then was dropped until the 2021 Tokyo Games, when MLB allowed the participation only of players not on 40-man rosters. Even then, many eligible prospects were blocked by their clubs from playing.

While baseball was dropped for this year’s Paris Olympics, it was restored for 2028. LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman gave MLB owners a presentation in February on how major leaguers could participate.

“I sat with Casey last week. We’re talking about what can be done? What exactly would it look like? What are the compromises that we would have to make in terms of our season? So I remain open-minded on that topic,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

“I do think that maybe the thing that I found most persuasive that Casey is saying is forget about what’s going to happen with baseball in the Olympics long-term because I think we all know when you’re in Paris they’re probably not going to build a baseball stadium, right?” Manfred added. “But, but when you’re in LA, you focus on LA. It is an opportunity that we need to think about.”

Japan beat the U.S. in the 2021 Olympic gold medal game with a national team boosted when Nippon Professional Baseball interrupted its season.

Who pays for insurance for major leaguers would be an issue. And even in the World Baseball Classic, a project of MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, many top players were blocked by their teams, especially starting pitchers. At last year’s WBC, Mets closer Edwin Díaz tore his right patellar tendon while celebrating a Puerto Rico victory and missed the 2023 season.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten so far from players is such that there is an interest in participating if given an opportunity,” union head Tony Clark told the BBWAA, speaking before Manfred. “So we expect, at least as of right now based on the feedback that we’ve gotten, that’ll be a conversation we’ll look to have. But the players will determine whether or to what extent that is something that needs to be leaned in on, not just for 2028, but I think it’s probably an important discussion to be had beyond 2028, knowing that the opportunity to have it in 2028 could be a building block toward it being more consistently in the Olympics moving forward.”

Alex Rodriguez wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 84° | Low 61°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

2024 MLB Draft Rob Manfred Adrian Beltre...

SeattleSports.com Staff

MLB Draft Tracker: College and H.S. picks from Washington state

Here's a look at the seven players who were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Washington state colleges or high schools.

2 hours ago

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Zac Hereth

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discuss what ex-Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández said about hitting at T-Mobile Park.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Alex Rodriguez gave his insight on what type of hitters the club should pursue on the trade market.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Rodriguez Alex ARod...

Brent Stecker

ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In the first Seattle Sports interview with Alex Rodriguez, the current FOX analyst shared his desire to "celebrate" his time with the Seattle Mariners.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Cal Raleigh 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Was the Mariners’ first half a success? Brock and Salk react

With the All-Star break underway, Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss whether the first half of the Seattle Mariners' season was a success.

10 hours ago

Teoscar Hernández Home Run Derby...

Stephen Hawkins

Former Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernández wins MLB Home Run Derby

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby when he beat local star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round Monday night.

22 hours ago

MLB commissioner open to major leaguers in 2028 LA Olympics