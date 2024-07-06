Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Storm win streak ends in 88-84 loss to Sky

Jul 5, 2024, 10:02 PM

Seattle Storm game...

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm tried to get off a shot during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84 Friday night.

Chicago Sky 88, Seattle Storm 84: Box Score

Carter shot 15 for 24 and Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese, who went into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds (11.8 per game) and offensive rebounds (4.8), made 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.

Reese hit a 3-pointer that gave Chicago (8-11) a 78-70 lead with 6:16 to play. Jewell Loyd hit a pull-up jumper and a tip-in putback to cut the deficit to four with 4 minutes remaining and Jordan Horston made a 3-pointer followed by back-to-back baskets by Ezi Magbegor pulled the Storm to 84-82 with 20.2 seconds left before Reese sealed it from the free-throw line.

Seattle (13-7) had its four-game win streak — all by double-digit margins — snapped.

Horston led the Storm with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and Loyd 13. Ezi Magbegor also scored 13 with eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks and Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists.

Rookie Camila Cardoso finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Chicago.

Seattle Storm player makes WNBA All-Star team that will play US Olympians

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike...

The Associated Press

Storm player makes WNBA All-Star team that will play US Olympians

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will team up on the WNBA All-Star team that will include Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike to play against the U.S. Olympic team led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd, Storm stay hot with 95-71 win over Dallas Wings

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory on Monday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd drops 30 again, Storm cruise past Wings 97-76

Jewell Loyd leads five Storm players reach double figures with 30 points as the Seattle Storm beat the visiting Dallas Wings 97-76.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb...

The Associated Press

Storm take down Caitlin Clark-led Fever 89-77

Jewel Loyd pours in a game-high 34 points and the Seattle Storm defeat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 89-77.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Indiana 2024...

The Associated Press

Storm snap two-game skid, beat Sun 72-61 behind balanced effort

All five starters scored in double figures as the Seattle Storm ended a two-game skid with a 72-61 win over the Connecticut Sun.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum Chelsea Gray...

The Associated Press

Young, Wilson lead defending champion Aces past Storm 94-83

Jackie Young scored 32 points, A'ja Wilson added 27 and the Las Vegas Aces celebrated the return of All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray by defeating the Seattle Storm 94-83 on Wednesday night.

16 days ago

Storm win streak ends in 88-84 loss to Sky