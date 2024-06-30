Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

MLB insider reports on Mariners’ trade pursuits

Jun 30, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto (right) and manager Scott Servais during batting practice in 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


With a struggling lineup and a bullpen that’s been hampered by injuries, the first-place Seattle Mariners certainly have some clear needs to address ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Big Game Hunting: Two splashy potential Mariners trade targets

According to one MLB insider, that process is already underway.

“The Mariners already have begun talking with teams about possible trades, with the deadline exactly one month away,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi posted Sunday morning on social media. “For now, Seattle’s focus is an everyday bat and bullpen help.”

The Mariners currently sit atop the American League West at 47-38, holding a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Houston Astros and a nine-game lead over the Texas Rangers. Seattle has built that lead with its elite starting rotation, which leads the majors with 50 quality starts and ranks fourth with a starting pitching ERA of 3.41.

However, the Mariners’ exceptional starting pitching has been contrasted by an offense that sits at or near the bottom of the majors in nearly every major statistical category. Seattle ranks 27th in runs per game (3.87), dead-last in batting average (.218), 25th in on-base percentage (.298), 26th in slugging percentage (.366) and 26th in OPS (.664). The Mariners also have the highest strikeout rate at 27.9%, which is 1.6% higher than the the next-closest team.

Bats aren’t Seattle’s only need, though. The Mariners’ injury-depleted bullpen could also use some help. Over the first month of the season, Seattle’s bullpen led the majors in WHIP (1.04) and ranked third in ERA (2.56). But since May 1, the Mariners’ bullpen ranks 23rd in ERA (4.59) and 15th in WHIP (1.25).

The Mariners have been without two of their top three relievers this season, with Matt Brash out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Gregory Santos missing the first half of the season with a lat strain. Gabe Speier also is on the 15-day injured list with a rotator cuff strain, Tayler Saucedo missed three weeks with a hyperextended knee and closer Andrés Muñoz recently missed a few days earlier this month after aggravating a lower-back issue.

