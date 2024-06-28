Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Key player exits early for Twins, the Mariners’ next opponent

Jun 27, 2024, 7:27 PM

Seattle Mariners opponent...

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins during a 2024 game. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) –The Minnesota Twins avoided some potentially devastating news, but they’re starting shortstop may not be 100% for this weekend’s three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

‘Absolute workhorse’ Logan Gilbert has been Seattle Mariners’ ace

Carlos Correa left Thursday’s 13-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist by Arizona reliever Bryce Jarvis. X-rays were negative and the team listed him as day-to-day.

After the game, Correa said he would be ready to play Friday in Seattle. His hand went numb, he said, and he immediately headed off the field.

“You think the worst right away, then when you get the good news you’ve very happy,” Correa said.

Correa was on base five times, with a single, two walks, catcher’s interference and a hit by pitch during the game.

The 29-year-old right-handed hitter has rebounded greatly this year after a disappointing 2023 campaign. In 63 games, he was slashing .309/.380/.494 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and a 45 OPS+.

The former Houston Astros shortstop singed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins after a wild free-agency saga following the 2022 season, when Correa had multiple deals with other teams fall through due to concerns about his ankle.

The Mariners begin their three-game set with the Twins on Friday at 6:40 p.m. Saturday’s middle game begins at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at 1:10 p.m. You can listen to the action live on Seattle Sports 710 AM or the Seattle Sports app.

The Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

3 Takes: Big questions about Seattle Mariners halfway through season

