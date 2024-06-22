Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Jun 21, 2024, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


When it comes to defense in center field, few do it better than Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez. He showed why Friday night in Miami.

Mariners Trade Target: A versatile infielder from the Rockies

Rodríguez took his “No-Fly Zone” on a cross-country tour, robbing Miami Marlins second baseman Otto López of extra bases with a difficult catch leaping into the wall in straightaway center field during the bottom of the second inning. Rodríguez made the play with his back turned to home plate and planted his feet into wall in as he made the catch to steal away the hit. You can see it in the video below.

According to Statcast, Lopez tagged the ball 404 feet with a 104-mph exit velocity and an expected batting average of .880. It would have been a home run in 18 of 30 MLB ballparks.

It was just another highlight-reel catch for Seattle’s center fielder, who’s posted four outs above average while not missing a game this season. Rodríguez was a finalist for the American League Glove in center field last season.

Defense has been one of the constants for Rodríguez while he’s had some struggles at the plate this season, particularly when it comes to his power stroke. He hit just two home runs in his first 52 games but has five homers in 25 games since.

Rodríguez entered Friday’s contest slashing .264/.314/.353 with six doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 20 attempts. He had a slightly below average 97 wRC+.

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: What M’s offense needs to show

