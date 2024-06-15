Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense

Jun 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet Cardinals 2024...

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs with the ball against the Cardinals on Jan. 7, 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Under former longtime head coach Pete Carroll, running backs were an underutilized part of the Seattle Seahawks’ passing game.

Will Seahawks’ offense add this facet under Ryan Grubb?

As ESPN Seahawks insider Brady Henderson broke down recently, Seattle ranked near the bottom of the NFL in running-back targets for most of Carroll’s 14-year tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

With a new coaching staff, will that change this season? During OTAs last month, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked about his philosophy of getting running backs involved in the passing attack.

“Oh, I love doing that,” Grubb said. “I love doing that. Yeah, we want to make every guy on the field, all five (eligible pass-catchers), as dangerous as possible from any position on the field.”

If the Seahawks do throw more often to their running backs, one beneficiary would be second-year backup Zach Charbonnet. The 2023 second-round pick out of UCLA had 33 catches for 209 yards as a rookie last season, which was just 40 yards fewer than starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

When Charbonnet joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Wednesday, he was asked about Grubb’s offensively philosophy and seemed to hint an uptick in running-back targets could be possible.

“It’s definitely unique,” Charbonnet said of Grubb’s offense. “Definitely a lot different than last year, that’s for sure, so it’ll be exciting. There’s a lot of new things coming in that we didn’t have last year, so we’re kind of all getting up to speed on that. But kind of just opening it up, I think that’s gonna be a great thing for the running backs.”

Second-year growth

Charbonnet had a productive rookie campaign last fall, rushing for 462 yards and one TD while averaging 4.3 yards per carry as Walker’s backup. His biggest performance came in Seattle’s 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, when he ran for 60 yards and a TD and set up another score with a 39-yard reception on a screen pass.

“I think it was definitely decent, but still got a lot of room to improve,” Charbonnet said of his rookie year. “I think it was a good year to just kind of get my toes wet and get a good amount of snaps, so I’m just looking to improve on my weaknesses. … I’m always working on my speed, and then just catching out of the backfield and stuff like that.”

Listen to the full conversation with Zach Charbonnet at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Moving around: How Seahawks’ D-line is fitting into new scheme
• Secondary shines during Seahawks’ minicamp
• After standout spring, JSN primed to be ‘massive piece’ of Seahawks’ offense
• Are LB injuries a concern for Seahawks? A look at where things stand
• Jake Bobo: New Seattle Seahawks OC Grubb moving WRs around

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ series win ‘underscored’ why there’s urgency this season

The AL West "is making it so clear that this is the Seattle Mariners' division to win or lose," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Robert JulioR odríguez =...

Brent Stecker

Want Luis Robert’s bat in Mariners lineup? It may not be the right fit

Luis Robert Jr. looked plenty comfortable at T-Mobile Park this week, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi explains why he doesn't seem like a Seattle Mariners trade fit.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet on the tight-knight Running Back room

Where does Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet’s mentality originate? How tight-knit is the RB room on this team? He joined Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman to talk about his off-season and the experience from the first set of practices this season. What does he think he can add to this Seahawks offense this season? What […]

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II on why he grew up a Seahawks fan, adjusting to life in the NFL

What did the rookie Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II have to say about what it was like to get drafted at pick #16 in NFL Draft? What does he think he can bring to this Seahawks Defense? Why did he grow up a Seahawks fan? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton to talk […]

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The impact that Leslie Frazier has had on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff

What is the impact that Leslie Frazier has had on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff? What will he bring to that Seahawks locker room? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what type of coach Macdonald and the Seahawks are getting. What will he look like in his role in Seattle? Watch a snippet […]

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Titans 2023...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sizes up Seahawks’ QB situation

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in on Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Howell during an appearance on Wyman and Bob.

9 days ago

Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense