SEATTLE – Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update before Wednesday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, and it included some welcoming news on a few different players.

The most notable update came in the form of starting pitcher Bryan Woo. The right-hander underwent an MRI on his right elbow after being scratched from Tuesday’s start, and the results came back “perfectly clean.” You can read more about the update on Woo here.

As for the rest of the banged-up M’s, here’s what Hollander had to say:

• First baseman Ty France has been participating in limited baseball activities and is feeling well following his team-record 90th hit by pitch as Mariner, which resulted in a fractured right heel that sent him to the 10-day injured list. France’s IL stint began last Saturday, and Hollander said signs are pointing towards France returning near the 10-day mark.

“Ty’s doing great. I would anticipate today being the last day of sort of limited baseball activities, and then he’ll start to ramp up a little more,” Hollander said. “Would think he will be on the early end of how long he’s out relative to his injured list stint. So I guess to put those words in English, we would anticipate him not being out much longer than the 10-day period if he continues to feel well, which is I guess on brand for Ty to wear it and then be back in the lineup very quickly. He’s just a warrior and plays, and I would assume that this will be the case on this one.”

While France appears to be on a quick mend, Hollander noted it’s an injury that won’t necessarily be fully healed when he returns to action.

“I think he’s probably gonna have to deal with it to some degree,” Hollander said. “Pain tolerance is a part of Ty’s game, and I assume he’ll just deal with some level of discomfort until it fully heals. But no concern about further injury or reinjury, and he’s progressed well so far.”

• Hollander said closer Andrés Muñoz remains day-to-day as he deals with a back issue that’s limited his game action since a collision at home plate with Oakland A’s shortstop Max Schuemann last Tuesday. The issue is one the hard-throwing right-hander has been dealing with for much of the season, but the collision caused it flare up.

Muñoz had an MRI and bone scan that revealed no structural damage. He’s avoided an IL stint since the incident but has appeared in just one of seven games since. Hollander also noted Muñoz had an injection Tuesday that should help ease the discomfort and soreness he’s experienced.

“Would anticipate him being day-to-day right now, so I don’t know that he’ll be available tonight,” Hollander said. “It sort of depends on how he feels, but any day now, basically, he should be back. So happy with where (Muñoz) is at and how he’s progressing and very happy with how the scans look – both the MRI and the bone scan.”

• Second baseman Jorge Polanco is scheduled to run the bases Thursday and the team’s training staff will assess if he is ready to resume baseball activities, which would be the next phase of his recovery process. The 30 year old was place on the 10-day IL on May 27 with a right hamstring strain.

“I don’t know how long that rehab assignment will be, but he’ll go on some sort of rehab assignment,” Hollander said. “We’ll work out the details and let you know when we do, assuming the running goes well.”

• Hollander characterized left-handed reliever Gabe Speier as “on or ahead of schedule” as he works his way back from a lift rotator cuff strain that resulted in a trip to 15-day IL retroactive to May 30.

“He’s doing plyo work. (We) feel really good about how he feels so far,” Hollander said. “Those are injuries that you don’t really know how long they could linger, and lately it feels good. So, excited about that.”

• Hollander noted there was no new updates on the timeline of right-handed reliever Gregory Santos. The offseason trade acquisition has yet to throw a pitch for Seattle this season and is expected to return some time in July. The team is being cautious with Santos after he experience a setback earlier in his rehab process. He was place on the IL during spring training with a right latissimus dorsi strain.

“He’s building volume in the bullpen to prepare himself to go face hitters. So that’s where he’s at right now,” Hollander said. “It’s coming out better and better each time. He feels more and more comfortable each time. In between the bullpens or throwing sessions, he’s throwing out to 105 feet.”

