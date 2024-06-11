Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks to have rare joint practices with another NFL team

Jun 11, 2024, 11:42 AM

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett Tennessee Titans...

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks plays against Tennessee on Dec. 24, 2023. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


It’s a rare occurrence for the Seattle Seahawks to hold a practice with another NFL team, a circumstance likely due to the team’s location in the upper left corner of the map. But one of those rare occurrences will happen this summer.

How will new Seahawks OC Grubb need to adjust playbook for NFL?

The Seahawks and Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they will conduct a pair of joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

What makes this practical? The Seahawks are already set to be in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 17 for a 4 p.m. preseason game at the Titans, the second on the schedule for both teams in 2024.

The joint practices will be held at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville.

It makes sense that the Seahawks and Titans would pair up as both are entering their first seasons under new head coaches. Seattle hired Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens and University of Michigan defensive coordinator, while Tennessee is now under the guidance of Brian Callahan, who was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Macdonald (36 years old) and Callahan (40) are young, first-time head coaches in the NFL taking over franchises who recently parted ways with long-tenured coaches. The Seahawks went 9-8 in Pete Carroll’s 14th and final year in Seattle in 2023, while the Titans went 6-11 and dismissed Mike Vrabel after six seasons as their coach.

The Seahawks rallied to beat the Titans 20-17 on Christmas Eve in a Week 16 contest last season.

