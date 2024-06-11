Whenever a Seattle Mariners player connects on a grand slam, it’s not official until somebody breaks out Dave Niehaus’ iconic “grand salami” catchphrase.

If you’re not familiar, it goes a little something like this:

“Get out the rye bread and mustard, grandma! It’s grand salami time!”

On Monday night, it was certainly grand salami time, in a particularly grand fashion. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh drilled a four-run four-bagger in the bottom of the ninth inning, breaking a 4-4 tie (that’s a lot of fours) with the walk-off shot for an 8-4 win.

The “grand salami” call that made it official came from – as it usually does these days – Rick Rizzs, the longtime voice of the Mariners on Seattle Sports radio who keeps the spirit of Niehaus alive with every M’s grand slam.

Watch the biggest plays from Mariners’ chaotic walk-off win

Monday’s call from Rizzs is an instant classic, and it included another clever nod to Mariners history thrown in for good measure. That would be a memorable moment that Rizzs played a part in himself – Luis Sojo’s inside-the-park grand slam (technically a double with a two-base error) from Seattle’s one-game playoff win over the California Angels that clinched the first trip to the postseason in team history in 1995.

Hear how Rizzs put a new spin on “Everybody scores!” in the video at the top of this post.

The American League West-leading Mariners (38-30) will continue their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. The radio broadcast with Rick Rizzs on Seattle Sports will begin at 5:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream M’s radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

